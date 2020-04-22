NBC Cancels ‘Chicago Justice’ After One Season

Well, it looks the Windy City shows on NBC do have limitations. Despite the success of its predecessors – Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Chicago Med – the plug was pulled on Chicago Justice after just one season. This isn’t a surprise to many viewers, as Justice was easily the lowest performer of the entire Chicago brand. In its first season, the series was never able to reach the heights of its partners.

The other three shows in the series were renewed earlier in the month, with no decision regarding Justice being passed down. This led speculation that the show would be given the axe, but it also had others believing that the network could be trying to work it into the midseason schedule. One thing worth noting is that Justice was canceled at NBC, but a couple of shows with lower ratings were given a renewal. The courtroom spin-off drama posted better numbers than J-Lo’s Shades of Blue, and newcomer Taken.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While some will be sad to see Justice go, there’s no need to worry about the other Chicago shows any time soon. Both P.D. and Med are solid performers, pulling in a 1.9 rating in the 18-49 demo. Chicago Fire, the original series in the franchise, performs even better. In fact, Fire was actually NBC’s second-highest rated series, behind only This Is Us. Chicago Justice starred Philip Winchester, Jon Seda, Joelle Carter, Monica Barbaro, and Carl Weathers.