‘Chicago Fire’ Tweet Has Fans Lamenting Monica Raymund’s Exit

Monica Raymund’s exit from Chicago Fire still has fans lamenting, with a new tweet from the show prompting a lot of responses.

When there’s no coffee left in the kitchen. #ChicagoFire pic.twitter.com/l3KdMlHfHJ — Chicago Fire (@NBCChicagoFire) May 16, 2018

In a post on the shows official Twitter page, a gif of actress Miranda Rae Mayo from the series, along with the caption, “When there’s no coffee left in the kitchen.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many fans took an opportunity to call out the exit of Raymund, with one commenting, “when there’s no gabby dawson on the show anymore.” A number of other fans echoed the sentiment, expressing frustration that Raymund’s Gabriela Dawson will no longer be in the series.

Raymund recently announced her exit from the show, which prompted an outpouring from fans.

“It has been an honor to play Dawson on Chicago Fire and one of the most meaningful experiences of my life,” Raymund wrote in a Twitter post, announcing her exit. “I am so thankful for the journey and especially to all of you for watching, but I have made the decision that it’s time for me to move on to the next chapter in life.”

This is not the first time fans have bombarded a Chicago Fire social media post with comments about Raymund’s exit since she announced it, as a new season six “team photo” got some mixed reactions due to a perceived slight.

As fans scanned the picture, they mistakenly believed Monica Raymund, who played Gabriela Dawson in the series, was not included.

However, Raymund is pictured in the photo. She’s crouched down in the bottom left corner of the group, amidst a number of set crew.

No Dawson tho ☹️ — YankeeNation14 (@YankeeNation14) May 15, 2018

Following her announcement, many of her fans took to social media to lament her leaving the show, with one fan commenting, “Wish they could have done that ending better for the loyal fans.”

the way they ended things for dawson was so sad and hurtful, and unfortunately there is no chicago fire without gabriela dawson. i can’t to see what’s next for you! good luck on your next journey! lots of love ♥️ — marina ✨ (@sadandbraziliam) May 15, 2018

“It wasn’t the best ending for a character or relationship but anyways, I’m just so glad you’re happy, that’s all that matters, thank you for this 6 years of laughs and tears, your passion for this tv show was unbelievable,” said another fan, adding, “once again, THANKS MONICA.”