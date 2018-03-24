‘Chicago Fire’: Is Sylvie Brett Really Pregnant?

During the first part of Thursday’s two-hour Chicago Fire special, “Looking for a Lifeline/The Chance to Forgive,” there was a pregnancy scare that could have rocked Firehouse 51.

Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) was experiencing some of the symptoms of being pregnant, but clearly did not want to come to terms with the idea. The only person who could be the father is Chicago P.D. character Antonio Dawson (Jon Seda). That being the case, Gabriela Dawson (Monica Raymund) decided she needed to help out Sylvie and her future niece or nephew.

Gabby told Sylvie it is better to know as soon as possible, so they got Sylvie a pregnancy test. After three excruciating minutes, Sylvie learned that she was, in fact, not pregnant at all.

That should have been a sigh of relief, right? Well, not for Sylvie. She started coming to terms with the idea of having Antonio’s baby. Although they had agreed to keep their relationship casual, Sylvie began believing that he would make a great father. At the end of the first hour, Sylvie was prepared to tell Antonio she was ready to have a serious relationship, even after learning there was no baby immediately in her future.

Sylvie walked up to Antonio after leaving the bar, where Firehouse 51 was hosting a fundraiser to help Otis (Yuri Sardarov) after he suffered a gunshot wound to the neck. Just as the words came to Sylvie, Antonio dropped the news she feared the most. Antonio was set up on a blind date and accepted. He is not ready to get serious, even though Sylvie is.

Thankfully for Sylvie, there was enough work to keep her busy. However, she was noticeably distracted during the action in the second hour.

Sylvie and Antonio got back together at the end of the Chicago Fire/P.D. crossover on March 8. The two worked closely together on a case, and that revived the heat between the two. All that disappointed Joe Minoso (Joe Cruz), who was still pining over Sylvie. But in Thursday’s episode, it seems like he has moved on. He was busy with his Slamigan invention, which Randall (Christian Stolte) and Chris (David Eigenberg) started taking to salesmen. There was one moment, where he insisted Sylvie take a 10 percent interest in Slamigan since she helped him build the prototype.

Showrunner Derek Haas insisted there will be some kind of pregnancy that will surprise everyone.

“It’s going to be awesome when it happens,” Haas told TV Guide back in January. “And it’s going to be a shock to everyone.”

After Thursday’s episode, there are still plenty of opportunities for another big pregnancy surprise, one that could come to fruition. There are three episodes left of season six, with the finale airing on April 12.

The next episode, “The One That Matters Most,” airs on Thursday, March 29 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: NBC