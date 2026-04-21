‘Chicago Fire’ Stars Hanako Greensmith and Jocelyn Hudon Preview Violet and Novak’s ‘Sticky Situation’ (Exclusive)

Chicago Fire will be putting Violet and Novak through the wringer this week, and stars Hanako Greensmith and Jocelyn Hudon told PopCulture.com what to expect.

In “Instinct,” airing on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, the two paramedics will find themselves in an unexpectedly dangerous situation.

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Hudon, who plays Lyla Novak, simply shared that the duo “have to rely on their instincts to get out of this sticky situation.” This episode will give fans a new look at the fan favorite characters, who have been riding Ambulance 61 together since Season 12 when Hudon joined. She was upped to series regular for Season 13, cementing Violet and Novak’s partnership. And this new episode will certainly test them.

Pictured: (l-r) Jocelyn Hudon as Lyla Novak, Gloria Cole as Sarah, Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami — (Photo by: Peter Gordon/NBC)

There have been a few iconic partnerships to come out of Ambo 61 throughout Fire’s 14-season run, and Violet and Novak is the latest one. Hudon and Greensmith spend a lot of time with each other, but they still have a whole lot of fun, as Hudon explained.

“We do 21 episodes, 14 hours a day. I’m so happy that I get to work with Hanako for all of those hours,” she said. “I think we have a really good time, and we’re funny. We’re goofy. We’re serious. I think it’s a great working dynamic, and I think that comes out in the characters. I think just working together, growing together, and trying to do the best job possible for the show is my favorite part.”

Pictured: (l-r) Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami, Garrett Coffey as Ryan, Jocelyn Hudon as Lyla Novak — (Photo by: George Burns Jr/NBC)

“I couldn’t agree more,” Greensmith, who has played Violet Mikami since Season 8, added. “I think this episode was a really wonderful experience for the two of us to spend so much time together in a completely new context, and it almost felt like a celebration of the work we put into creating this relationship between our characters and ourselves as people.”

Chicago Fire has been a roller coaster for its current season, and it can be assumed that it won’t be slowing down in these final episodes. With this week’s episode centering on Violet and Novak, there is no telling what will happen with them, and how this could or could not affect them moving forward. Make sure to tune in on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC to see what happens. All episodes are streaming on Peacock.