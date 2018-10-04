What We Learned From the Latest ‘Chicago’ Crossover

Chicago Fire, Med and P.D. came together for the first time on the same night, giving fans a movie-like experience bringing together all three casts for a particularly emotional crossover episode.

With “Going to War,” “When to Let Go,” and “Endings,” the One Chicago franchise dealt with the ramifications of a deadly building fire that claimed many lives, including one of their own, while also shedding light on some of our favorite characters’ new struggles as we kickstart new seasons.

Aside from the impressive case of the week that brought firefighters, hospital staff, and police offices together, take a look at everything we learned from the latest Chicago crossover special.

Emily Foster’s Past

Since Emily Foster (Annie Ilonzeh) was introduced in the first episode of Chicago Fire season 7 as Gaby Dawson’s replacement on Ambulance 61, fans were curious to find out more about her when a doctor at a nearby hospital scoffed at the sight of her as a paramedic.

After both her and Sylvie Brett took a patient to Med for treatment, she told Brett all about what led her to her new position as a paramedic. She revealed she had gotten in hard times in her personal life and had been caught cheating on her boards, which led to her being fired from a surgical residency in Lake Shore.

While shocked at first, Brett told her it wasn’t her place to judge her new partner’s actions, and the two continued to work together despite the reveal.

Gabby’s Farewell to Brett

As the fire continued to roar, Casey found himself needing to take a break after rescuing Jay and Will Halstead’s father — a resident of the building — from the flames, and took the opportunity to talk to Brett about Gabby’s abrupt exit.

Brett at first was angry at Casey for letting his wife leave for a new job in Puerto Rico, but she really blamed herself, thinking that the fight the two had had before she left motivated her to take a job abroad. Casey eased her mind by showing her a gift Gabby had left for Brett upon her leaving the city: A photo of herself and Brett together with a message that read “Love You Partner, Always Will. Gabby.”

While not the face-to-face goodbye fans wanted, it seemed like a quick and quiet goodbye to a great friendship.

Otis’ Struggles

Otis has been through a lot in the past year, first getting shot and having to recover from his injuries, but his mental health took quite a hit during the crossover episode that had Med‘s Dr. Charles suggesting he ask for help.

After losing a mother and her baby from a group of building residents he was escorting down the stairs, Otis realizes they must have tried to take the elevator down the stairs and must have gotten stuck. After he successfully gets the elevator to come down, the elevator opens and, filled with smoke reveals the mother and her baby were burnt live by the deadly fire.

At first Otis is quietly haunted by the image, but a panic attack leads Dr. Charles to persuade to seek help — off the books so that he can continue to do his job as he seeks treatment. Will Otis ask for help, or will he let his PTSD get worse? We’ll have to keep watching to find out.

Jay and Will’s Relationship With Their Dad

When we first met Pat Halstead earlier in the series, Chicago Med‘s Will and P.D.‘s Jay famously did not have the best relationship with the man, and it showed once again when he found himself in the hospital.

After Pat accused Jay of being at fault for his involvement in the fire — he would’ve never been in the building had Jay not made him sell his house — the brothers found themselves at odds because Jay felt Will didn’t stand by his brother.

When Pat’s heart gives out and he is declared brain dead later in the episode, both brothers are heartbroken, but deal with the death of their father in their own way. Will regrets not spending more time with his family, Jay is guilt-ridden by his last conversation with his father but is determined to find out what caused the fire.

Med COO Shows Her True Colors

Chicago Med fans have not taken much liking to new hospital COO Gwen Garrett, given that she has constantly butted heads with Sharon Goodwin and does not give off the best energy, but her actions during the crossover officially put her in the “reprehensible” category.

After Pat Halstead is declared brain dead, she approaches Jay and Will saying the hospital will cover the cost of their dad’s care for as long as they needed to figure out their next move. What seems as a statement of good faith for the doctor and his cop brother turns out to be a scam. However, when Will realizes since his dad was operated on by Connor Rhodes at the hospital less than a month ago, the hospital would have to statistically claim his death as a hospital fatality, which would make them look bad.

The tone deaf move from Garrett leaves Will feeling very angry at the state of the hospital’s leadership.

April and Ethan Drift Further Apart

April Sexton and Ethan Choi have not been seeing eye-to-eye for the last few episodes of Chicago Med, and disagreeing on Stella Kidd’s course of treatment only seemed to push them after away from each other.

After the two disagreed on him coddling his sister, Ethan saw himself feeling jealous and lashing out when April sided with Severide as he disagreed with Connor Rhodes about removing Stella’s lung to save her. When she and the other firefighters manage to convince Connor to take another course of treatment, he accuses her of just doing it because it was her childhood friend’s girlfriend.

Something tells us April and Ethan might be headed toward splitsville sooner than later.

New Chicago P.D. Love Triangle?

Following his father’s death, Jay Halstead started lashing out at many of his loved ones, and his actions to find the individual responsible for the apartment fire might push Hailey Upton into Ruzek’s arms.

After Jay is injured in a shootout with Daniel — the man who started the fire in a cartel dispute — Upton is visibly upset, but won’t show that side to Jay as she is still upset that he behaved terribly toward her throughout the investigation. Ruzek comforts his colleague and offers to take her out for a drink to take her mind off the difficult day, and she accepts.

For many hoping for a Ruzek, Burgess reconciliation some day this could be an obstacle, though it seems as though this may be the beginning of a complicated love triangle.

The Truth About Pat

As the Intelligence Unit investigated the cause of the fire, Jay trusted Upton with the truth about his relationship to his father. He admits that they were estranged after his father did not show up to his Police Academy graduation, leaving him to believe he was embarrassed of his son’s career path.

After the Intelligence Unit solves the crime behind the apartment fire and the culprit is killed, Jay and Will head back to their father’s apartment and Jay finds photos and newspaper clippings in his room. He finds a photo of his Police Academy graduation he had saved and a clipping from one of his saves, the realization his father did love him, but was never able to tell him, finally broke him down about his death.

We’ll have to see how Pat’s death will affect the Halstead brothers in the episodes to come.

Chicago Med airs 8 p.m. ET; Chicago Fire airs 9 p.m. ET and Chicago P.D. airs 10 p.m. ET Wednesdays on NBC.