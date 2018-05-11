‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Jump for Joy When Severide Stays With [Spoiler]

Chicago Fire fans were happy to see Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) stay with Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), despite the return of Renee Royce (Sarah Shahi). In the season finale, Severide introduced Renee to Stella, who has been skeptical since the ex-girlfriend returns.

Severide agreed to help Renee with a court case, but has insisted their relationship is done. Stella thought she could see through Renee though, suspecting that her bringing her young son around was a ploy to show Kelly she is a new person.

At one point, Stella had enough, confronting Renee head-on and telling her she needs to stay away from Severide. However, it was not that easy. Severide continued working on the case.

The case ended with Renee winning, forcing a big company to pay medical bills for wounded firefighters. While celebrating, Renee give Severide a steamy kiss. This instantly caused fans to yell “No” at him.

To make matters worse, Severide did not pick up Stella on time. Rather than waiting for him, Stella went right to Kelly’s apartment, where she could not find him.

Instead, Severide was at Stella’s apartment. He really broke it off with Renee for good. He went right to Stella’s.

“I just missed you,” she told Severide.

“All I think about is you,” Severide replied.

Fans were so happy to see Severide stay with Stella.

“I just missed you. ….. Oh Severide. You Sly Dog You!!” one fan wrote.

Renee left Severide behind in season two, after he declined to go to Spain with her. She also told him she was pregnant with his baby. However, he did the math and learned that her child could not be his.

Severide and Stella’s relationship will continue into next season. Both Kinney and Rae Mayo have both signed on for the next season.

Fans were so excited to see “Stellaride” survive.

The last scene was “seriously everything,” according to this fan.

Chicago Fire will be back in fall 2018.

