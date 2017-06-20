Upcoming ‘Channel Zero’ Seasons Details Released

One of the bigger horror hits of last year in the world of TV was Syfy‘s Channel Zero, which took its premise from a creepypasta story that developed online. The show was such a success that it was renewed for three additional seasons, with the details of the third and fourth seasons making their way online.

Bloody Disgusting reports that Season 3 of the series will be titled “Staircases.” Per their site:

“Brandon Scott (Blair Witch) and Holland Roden (Teen Wolf) were the first to join the cast, with Scott playing Officer Luke Vanczyk, a young but already jaded cop, living in the shadow of his father, the Chief of Police. Luke’s world-weary exterior hides a fierce commitment to justice, and a deep love for his troubled community.

“Roden will play Zoe Woods, a sharp, tough young woman whose struggles with mental illness have worn her down over the years. She hates that her younger sister, Alice, has to take care of her and she’d give anything to go back to the way things used to be.”

Although there is no known creepypasta that merely has the name “Staircase” or “Staircases,” Horror Freak News thinks it could be an exploration of the “SPC-087” creepypasta, which follows a group of paranormal investigators, tasked with Securing, Protecting, and Containing supernatural threats.

In this specific installment, the team must protect a seemingly endless staircase that is discovered on a college campus. According to the story, victims are lured down this staircase by the sounds of a crying child, resulting in “confusion, insanity, and chaos.”

Season 4 of Channel Zero is titled “Hidden Door,” which will be an interpretation of the story “I Found A Hidden Door In My Cellar.”

The show’s second season will be premiering this fall and will explore the “No-End House” story, written by Brian Russell. This season will star Amy Forsyth who plays a character visiting a mysterious house that is full of seemingly endless horrors, getting more disturbing and bizarre the further into the house you explore.

Nick Antosca will once again serve as showrunner with Max Landis serving as an executive producer.