CBS Skips ‘SEAL Team’ for ‘NCIS’ Rerun Wednesday

CBS is giving SEAL Team a break Wednesday night.

The David Boreanaz-led military drama will not air a new episode or rerun in its Wednesday night timeslot and instead will be replaced by a rerun of NCIS, as the network opted for a rerun-filled night in anticipation of a big schedule change next week.

SEAL Team will return with a new episode on Wed. Jan. 23 titled “Time to Shine.” The official description for the episode reads: “Bravo Team desperately works to save Sonny (A.J. Buckley) from a life-threatening situation, after he becomes trapped in a submarine torpedo tube during a clandestine mission off the coast of North Korea.”

Aside from the procedural aspects of the drama series, SEAL Team has also been exploring the personal lives of the team, including the tragic surprise death of MasterChief Special Warfare Operator Jason Hayes’ (Boreanaz) wife Alana earlier in Season 2.

Fans were shocked when the character was involved in a car accident off-screen and did not survive the surgery to save her life.

SEAL Team star Judd Lormand previously teased that the plot twist would open up the show to diving into more personal stories for the characters.

“I think people will appreciate… the story that’s gonna come from it because these guys in real life, these SEALs, they’re — I don’t want to say good, sadly — they’re used to losing their teammates in battle,” but now they have to deal with losing someone at home, Lormad said in an interview with PopCulture.com in October.

“They’re accustomed to sucking it up and going on with the mission. Going on with the job, but this is something totally different than losing one of your teammates for these guys,” Lormand explained. “You know it’s losing someone at home and how that affects every single mission you go on after that. Now you’re leaving your kids who are now without their mom.”

The season will also be looking into the lives of the other SEAL Team members, including Clay Spencer (Max Theriot), Ray Perry (Neil Brown Jr.), Sonny and Lisa Davis (Toni Trucks).

SEAL Team‘s return next week will come after a new episode of the second season of the U.S. edition of Celebrity Big Brother. The new season premieres Monday and will feature celebrities such as Dina Lohan, Joey Lawrence and Anthony Scaramucci. The series will then be followed by a new episode of Criminal Minds.

SEAL Team airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.