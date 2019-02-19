CBS Skips ‘MacGyver,’ ‘Hawaii Five-0’ for 2-Hour ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Celebrity Big Brother‘s double eviction night will keep two fan-favorite CBS dramas from airing new episodes Friday night.

MacGyver and Hawaii Five-0 will not be airing episodes Friday to make room for the special two-hour episode of the celebrity competition series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Celebrity Big Brother will be saying goodbye to two of the celebrity houseguests during Friday’s special installment. During Thursday’s episode, comedian Tom Green ended up as the latest head of household, a key move as he was the biggest target for the next elimination.

At the end of the episode Green made the decision to put up athlete Ricky Williams and WWE star Natalie Eva Marie up for elimination, unaware that Friday’s episode will be the season’s double-eviction night.

Hawaii Five-0 will return Feb. 15 with a high-stakes episode. During “Made Prisoner by the Reign of the Rain,” Five-0 prepares for a dangerous hurricane about this Oahu, when the team is tasked with protecting El Diablo (Raoul Trujillo), a captured serial killer who is being hunted by an assassin.

Also, Tani’s safety check during the storm turns deadly and Rachel and Charlie evacuate to Danny’s house, where the former couple reminisces about their past.

MacGyver is also set to return with a new episode next week with the show introducing a new partner for the titular character, following George Eads’ exit.

The show cast Levy Tran (known for her roles on The Haunting of Hill House and Shameless) as Desiree Nguyen, who joins the Phoenix Foundation to protect MacGyver (Lucas Till) and his team on their global missions.

Tran will star on the series as a recurring character and could be promoted to series regular if the introduction goes well and the show is renewed for Season 4, Deadline first reported earlier this week.

Eads, whose character Jack Dalton exited the series Feb. 1, announced he would leave the show after he asked to be released from his contract following an on-set altercation. Jack was tasked with leading a new taskforce to chase down a terrorist and left the show without much of a spectacle, also leaving the room for him to return as a special guest star in the future.

Celebrity Big Brother‘s double-eviction night airs Friday starting at 8 p.m. ET. Followed by a brand new episode of long-running crime procedural, Blue Bloods at 10 p.m. ET. MacGyver usually airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Hawaii Five-0 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.