CBS Confirms ‘Lala’s Fate Is Revealed’ in ‘NCIS: Origins’ Season 2 Premiere

NCIS: Origins fans will find out what happened with Lala in the Season 2 premiere.

The Season 1 finale of the prequel series left on a major cliffhanger after Mariel Molino’s character got into a car accident.

Since it was revealed at the beginning of the series that Origins is essentially a story about Lala as well as Gibbs, it would be surprising to kill her off before we really got to explore her. Molino shared her hopes earlier this summer for the second season, mostly hoping that “Lala is alive… and I hope I have a job.” While it could really go in either direction regardless of the bigger story, CBS has shared the logline from the premiere episode, and fans will get their answer on Lala’s fate.

Pictured (L-R): Mariel Molino as Cecilia “Lala” Dominguez. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

In “The Funky Bunch,” premiering on Tuesday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. ET, “Gibbs and Franks investigate the disappearance of a young Marine connected to a mysterious compound with a charismatic leader, and Lala’s fate is revealed.”

NCIS isn’t too predictable, and that seems to be the case with all the shows in the franchise. It also isn’t afraid to kill off a main character if needed. As of now, no other details about the Season 2 premiere of NCIS: Origins has been revealed as well as any other details for future episodes. Fans will get their answers eventually, and even if Lala doesn’t get killed, the aftermath is still going to be a rough one, and there’s no telling what will be in store.

Pictured (L-R): Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Mariel Molino as Cecilia “Lala” Dominguez. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

NCIS: Origins premiered on CBS last fall and also stars Austin Stowell, Kyle Schmid, Tyla Abercrumbie, Diany Rodriguez, and Caleb Foote, with Mark Harmon serving as the narrator. The series was renewed earlier this year, along with NCIS and NCIS: Sydney. All three shows will be airing on the same night for the first time ever, taking over Tuesday nights this fall. NCIS is kicking off the night at 8 p.m. ET, followed by NCIS: Origins, with NCIS: Sydney rounding out the night.

It all starts on Tuesday, Oct. 14, and that will be when fans will finally see whether or not Lala survives the car crash and how bad the aftermath will be, regardless of survival. There will be a lot more to look forward to in the sophomore season of NCIS: Origins, but for now, the first season is streaming on Paramount+.