All the CBS Season-Finale Dates

As TV seasons begin to start winding down, CBS has unveiled the complete list of their series’ finale dates.
While nobody really wants their favorite shows to end, finales can be very exciting. The months and months of episodes have all been leading up to this moment and the storylines that have enthralled you will payoff.
Or… they may end in a cliffhanger. Which can be stressful while you are watching, but it gives you something to look forward to for when the next season premiere airs.
If you are wondering when your favorite CBS shows will finale, scroll down to find out.
Monday, April 16
Scorpion Season four finale / 10 p.m. ET
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 18
Criminal Minds Season 13 finale (two hours) / 8 p.m.
Friday, May 4
MacGyver Season two finale / 8 p.m. ET
MONDAY, MAY 7
Kevin Can Wait Season two finale / 8 p.m. ET
Tuesday, May 8
Bull Season two finale / 9 p.m. ET
THURSDAY, MAY 10
The Big Bang Theory Season 11 finale / 8 p.m. ET
Young Sheldon Season one finale / 8:30 p.m. ET
Mom Season five finale (one hour) / 9 p.m. ET
Friday, May 11
Blue Bloods Season eight finale / 10 p.m. ET
MONDAY, MAY 14
Superior Donuts Season two finale / 9 p.m. ET
Tuesday, May 15
NCIS: New Orleans Season four finale (two hours) / 9 p.m. ET
WEDNESDAY, MAY 16
SEAL Team Season one finale / 9 p.m. ET
Thursday, May 17
Life in Pieces Season three finale (one hour) / 9 p.m. ET
S.W.A.T. Season one finale / 10 p.m. ET
FRIDAY, MAY 18
Hawaii Five-0 Season eight finale / 9 p.m. ET
Sunday, May 20
NCIS: Los Angeles Season nine finale (two hours) / 8 p.m. ET
Madam Secretary Season four finale / 10 p.m. ET
MONDAY, MAY 21
Man With a Plan Season two finale / 8:30 p.m. ET
Living Biblically Season one finale / 9:30 p.m. ET
Tuesday, May 22
NCIS Season 15 finale / 8 p.m. ET
WEDNESDAY, MAY 23
Survivor Season 36 finale (two hours + live reunion show) / 8 p.m. ET