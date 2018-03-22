All the CBS Season-Finale Dates

As TV seasons begin to start winding down, CBS has unveiled the complete list of their series’ finale dates.

While nobody really wants their favorite shows to end, finales can be very exciting. The months and months of episodes have all been leading up to this moment and the storylines that have enthralled you will payoff.

Or… they may end in a cliffhanger. Which can be stressful while you are watching, but it gives you something to look forward to for when the next season premiere airs.

If you are wondering when your favorite CBS shows will finale, scroll down to find out.

Monday, April 16

Scorpion Season four finale / 10 p.m. ET

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 18

Criminal Minds Season 13 finale (two hours) / 8 p.m.

Friday, May 4

MacGyver Season two finale / 8 p.m. ET

MONDAY, MAY 7

Kevin Can Wait Season two finale / 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 8

Bull Season two finale / 9 p.m. ET

THURSDAY, MAY 10

The Big Bang Theory Season 11 finale / 8 p.m. ET

Young Sheldon Season one finale / 8:30 p.m. ET

Mom Season five finale (one hour) / 9 p.m. ET

Friday, May 11

Blue Bloods Season eight finale / 10 p.m. ET

MONDAY, MAY 14

Superior Donuts Season two finale / 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 15

NCIS: New Orleans Season four finale (two hours) / 9 p.m. ET

WEDNESDAY, MAY 16

SEAL Team Season one finale / 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 17

Life in Pieces Season three finale (one hour) / 9 p.m. ET

S.W.A.T. Season one finale / 10 p.m. ET

FRIDAY, MAY 18

Hawaii Five-0 Season eight finale / 9 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 20

NCIS: Los Angeles Season nine finale (two hours) / 8 p.m. ET

Madam Secretary Season four finale / 10 p.m. ET

MONDAY, MAY 21

Man With a Plan Season two finale / 8:30 p.m. ET

Living Biblically Season one finale / 9:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 22

NCIS Season 15 finale / 8 p.m. ET

WEDNESDAY, MAY 23

Survivor Season 36 finale (two hours + live reunion show) / 8 p.m. ET