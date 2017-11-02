Your Favorite CBS Shows Return Tonight in Their New Time Slot

Thanks to Thursday Night Football leaving the schedule, CBS is free to bring back shows on Thursday. This includes The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon.

Tonight, Big Bang will air at 8:00 p.m. ET, kicking off the night. Young Sheldon, which hasn’t been on the schedule since late September, returns at 8:30 p.m. ET.

In case you forgot, Young Sheldon is the prequel to Big Bang, following young Sheldon Cooper during his days as a 9-year-old high school student in Texas. Iain Armitage stars in the title role, with Jim Parsons narrating. Zoe Perry, whose real-life mom Laurie Metcalf plays Sheldon’s mother on Big Bang, co-stars as Mary Cooper.

After that, Mom returns for its fifth season. Anna Faris stars with Allison Janney as her mother. Janney has won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy for the show twice.

At 9:30 p.m. ET, Life In Pieces comes back for its third season. The show stars Colin Hanks, Betsy Brandt and Zoe Lister-Jones.

The night ends with the highly-anticipated S.W.A.T. reboot. The new series stars former Criminal Minds actor Shemar Moore. Although the original show only ran from 1975 to 1976, it also spawned a 2003 film starring LL Cool J, Samuel L. Jackson, Michelle Rodriguez and Colin Farrell.

Here’s how the CBS schedule looks:

8:00 p.m.: The Big Bang Theory

8:30 p.m.: Young Sheldon

9:00 p.m.: Mom

9:30 p.m.: Life in Pieces

10:00 p.m.: SWAT