CBS Reveals 2018 Summer TV Premiere Schedule

CBS has revealed their 2018 summer TV premiere schedule and among the classic returning shows are a couple of newer ones.
Arguably the networks biggest summer show is Big Brother, which will begin season 20 this year. The two-hour premiere will take place on Monday, June 25, with subsequent new night premieres on Thursday, June 28; Sunday, July 1; and Wednesday, July 4.
Another popular show returning to CBS this summer is Elementary, a crime dramedy that is based on the Sherlock Holmes characters of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.
It stars Jonny Lee Miller as Sherlock Holmes and Lucy Liu as Dr. Joan Watson. The series was considered “on the bubble” — meaning that some thought this might be its last season — but it was recently renewed for season seven.
One of the newer shows that begins airing this summer on CBS is Salvation, a suspense-thriller drama about how people live knowing that an asteroid is on a collision course with Earth. Salvation will begin airing it’s second season on Monday, June 25.
Finally, the newest show that CBS will premiere this summer is TKO: Total Knock Out, an obstacle course challenge series Executive Produced by Mark Burnett and comedian/actor Kevin Hart, and hosted by Hart.
TKO: Total Knock Out will feature “one player racing through daunting obstacles while the other contestants are determined to knock him off course with huge projectiles.”
The schedule of summer programming premieres is as follows:
Monday, June 25
Salvation (Season 2 premiere)
Elementary
Wednesday, June 27
Big Brother (two-hour Season 20 premiere)
Thursday, June 28
Big Brother (Thursday premiere)
Sunday, July 1
Big Brother (Sunday premiere)
Wednesday, July 4
Big Brother (moves to regular Wednesday time period)
Wednesday, July 11
TKO: Total Knock Out (series premiere)
With their summer line-up all squared away and in place, CBS’ Fall TV schedule is adding some shakeups to Mondays and dropping the new Murphy Brown revival in the Thursday line-up.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Monday comedies have been trimmed down to just two, The Neighborhood and Happy Together — both new series — and two drama series, Magnum P.I. and Bull.
With three new series, and Bull having shifted from another night, this means that CBS’ Monday evening primetime is completely different from the previous TV season, which is rare.
Additionally, the outlet reports that the Murphy Brown reboot will drop in on Thursdays along with a number of returning comedies.
The networks Fall TV line-up will be as follows:
Mondays
The Neighborhood
Happy Together
Magnum P.I.
Bull
Tuesdays
NCIS
FBI
NCIS: New Orleans
Wednesdays
Survivor
SEAL Team
Criminal Minds
Thursdays
The Big Bang Theory
Young Sheldon
Mom
Murphy Brown
SWAT
Fridays
MacGyver
Hawaii Five-0
Blue Bloods
Saturdays
Crimetime Saturday
48 Hours
Sundays
60 Minutes
God Friended Me
NCIS: Los Angeles
Madam Secretary