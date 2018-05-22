CBS Reveals 2018 Summer TV Premiere Schedule

CBS has revealed their 2018 summer TV premiere schedule and among the classic returning shows are a couple of newer ones.

Arguably the networks biggest summer show is Big Brother, which will begin season 20 this year. The two-hour premiere will take place on Monday, June 25, with subsequent new night premieres on Thursday, June 28; Sunday, July 1; and Wednesday, July 4.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Another popular show returning to CBS this summer is Elementary, a crime dramedy that is based on the Sherlock Holmes characters of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

It stars Jonny Lee Miller as Sherlock Holmes and Lucy Liu as Dr. Joan Watson. The series was considered “on the bubble” — meaning that some thought this might be its last season — but it was recently renewed for season seven.

One of the newer shows that begins airing this summer on CBS is Salvation, a suspense-thriller drama about how people live knowing that an asteroid is on a collision course with Earth. Salvation will begin airing it’s second season on Monday, June 25.

Finally, the newest show that CBS will premiere this summer is TKO: Total Knock Out, an obstacle course challenge series Executive Produced by Mark Burnett and comedian/actor Kevin Hart, and hosted by Hart.

TKO: Total Knock Out will feature “one player racing through daunting obstacles while the other contestants are determined to knock him off course with huge projectiles.”

The schedule of summer programming premieres is as follows:

Monday, June 25

Salvation (Season 2 premiere)

Elementary

Wednesday, June 27

Big Brother (two-hour Season 20 premiere)

Thursday, June 28

Big Brother (Thursday premiere)

Sunday, July 1

Big Brother (Sunday premiere)

Wednesday, July 4

Big Brother (moves to regular Wednesday time period)

Wednesday, July 11

TKO: Total Knock Out (series premiere)

With their summer line-up all squared away and in place, CBS’ Fall TV schedule is adding some shakeups to Mondays and dropping the new Murphy Brown revival in the Thursday line-up.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Monday comedies have been trimmed down to just two, The Neighborhood and Happy Together — both new series — and two drama series, Magnum P.I. and Bull.

With three new series, and Bull having shifted from another night, this means that CBS’ Monday evening primetime is completely different from the previous TV season, which is rare.

Additionally, the outlet reports that the Murphy Brown reboot will drop in on Thursdays along with a number of returning comedies.

The networks Fall TV line-up will be as follows:

Mondays

The Neighborhood

Happy Together

Magnum P.I.

Bull

Tuesdays

NCIS

FBI

NCIS: New Orleans

Wednesdays

Survivor

SEAL Team

Criminal Minds

Thursdays

The Big Bang Theory

Young Sheldon

Mom

Murphy Brown

SWAT

Fridays

MacGyver

Hawaii Five-0

Blue Bloods

Saturdays

Crimetime Saturday

48 Hours

Sundays

60 Minutes

God Friended Me

NCIS: Los Angeles

Madam Secretary