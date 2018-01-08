CBS Airing Rerun Block on Monday Night

Despite the other major networks already rolling out new episodes of their primetime series, CBS is refraining from pulling the trigger.

The network will air an entire night of repeats on Monday night, with several Thursday night shows subbing in for the usual lineup.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kevin Can Wait (8:30 p.m. ET) and Superior Donuts (9:30 p.m. ET) are still in the mix, but The Big Bang Theory (8 p.m. ET), Young Sheldon (9 p.m. ET) and S.W.A.T. (10 p.m. ET) are being squeezed in.

It’s unclear exactly why the network is choosing to program the night this way, but it could be because of ratings competition from the College Football Playoff National Championship over on ESPN.

The normal schedule will be back in place on Jan. 15. Kevin Can Wait (8 p.m. ET), Man With a Plan (8:30 p.m. ET), Superior Donuts (9 p.m. ET), 9JKL (9:30 p.m. ET) and Scorpion (10 p.m. ET) will all be back in their usual time slots.

Photo Credit: CBS / David M. Russell