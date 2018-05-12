CBS Renews ‘Man With a Plan,’ ‘Life in Pieces,’ ‘Instinct’

CBS has renewed three shows that were on the bubble for cancellation: Man With a Plan, Life in Pieces and Instinct.

Deadline reports that all three shows were greenlit for an additional season each on Saturday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Man With a Plan is a solid Monday night performer, coming in second to Kevin Can Wait in the night’s ratings. Kevin Can Wait‘s fate has yet to be decided.

The news is less stellar for CBS’ other two Monday night comedies, Superior Donuts and Living Biblically. Superior Donuts has been canceled after two seasons. Living Biblically has been pulled from the current schedule and is expected to be canceled.

The renewal gives Man With a Plan its third season and builds on its already produced 43 episodes.

Life in Pieces is another solid comedy performer for the network. While it does not stack up to other Thursday night shows The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon and Mom, it still ranks as CBS’ fourth most popular comedy series.

This renewal gives Life in Pieces its fourth season and builds on its already produced 66 episodes.

Instinct, which stars Alan Cumming and Bojana Novakovic, is a freshman hit for the network. The detective series in still in the middle of its first season, but this order is not much of a surprise. The show, which is based on James Patterson’s Murder Games, has averaged around 7 million viewers each week in its Sunday night slot.

Showrunner Michael Rauch has spoken out about the good news and thanked fans for their support.

“It’s official! Instinct is coming back for more,” Rauch tweeted. “Thank you to everyone who watched us so far. More of these cops coming your way.”

It’s official! @instinctcbs is coming back for more. Thank you to everyone who watched us so far. More of these cops coming your way. @Alancumming @bojnovak @sharonleal17 pic.twitter.com/IjSWA8mV63 — Michael Rauch (@Michael_Rauch) May 12, 2018

CBS has been rolling out a wave of decisions on its remaining series. Criminal Minds and Celebrity Big Brother were renewed for new seasons, but Scorpion and the aforementioned Superior Donuts have been canceled.

More decisions on the several CBS shows still on the bubble are expected throughout the weekend.

Man With a Plan airs Mondays at 8:30 p.m. ET. Life in Pieces airs Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. ET. Instinct airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: CBS