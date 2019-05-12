CBS Primetime Schedule Postponed Over Golf Delay

CBS viewers in the Eastern and Central time zones will face a slight delay when it comes to their Sunday primetime TV schedule due to a gold delay.

The network tweeted shortly after the delay was called, revealing 60 Minutes would begin now at 7:07 p.m. ET, followed by The Red Line at 8:07 p.m. ET and NCIS: Los Angeles at 10:07 p.m. ET.

CBS had big news for fans this week, announcing their shows returning for a new season as well as those that had been cancelled.

The original NCIS will return for season 17, as will spinoffs NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans, which will be returning for season 11 and season 6 respectively.

All three of the network’s popular revivals will also be returning, with Hawaii 5-0 coming back for season 10, Magnum P.I. for a second season and MacGyver for its fourth season.

Shemar Moore’s SWAT will return for season 3 alongside the network’s other procedurals FBI and SEAL Team.

CBS is also bringing back Blue Bloods for season 10, Madame Secretary for season 6 and God Friended Me for season 2.

Both Mom and Young Sheldon were renewed for two more seasons, with The Big Bang Theory spinoff contracted to return for season 3 and 4 and the Anna Faris-led show for seasons 7 and 8.

When it comes to comedies, The Neighborhood and Man With a Plan will return for seasons 2 and 4, respectively.

Coming to an end after their ongoing seasons are The Big Bang Theory, Criminal Minds and Elementary.

Also not returning are Code Black, Salvation, Murphy Brown, Life in Pieces, Happy Together, and Fam.

Photo credit: CBS