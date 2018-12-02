CBS Not Airing ‘Madam Secretary,’ ‘God Friended Me’ Due to Garth Brooks Special

Thanks to a special Garth Brooks concert, CBS is not airing new episodes of Madam Secretary or God Friended Me Sunday night.

Tonight, CBS will be airing the two-hour Garth: Live at Notre Dame! at 8 p.m. ET, followed by a repeat of the NCIS: Los Angeles episode “Warrior of Peace” at 10 p.m. ET.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brooks’ special was filmed at Notre Dame Stadium at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana on Oct. 20. It was the first-ever live concert at the legendary venue, which hosted a sell-out crowd.

“After the sellout, I thought it could not get any more exciting than this,” Brooks said in a statement. “Then, CBS calls and, in an instant, the show becomes bigger. This changes everything.”

The setlist included “All Day Long,” “Unanswered Prayers,” “Ain’t Goin’ Down (‘Til The Sun Comes Up),” “She’s Every Woman,” “Friends In Low Places” and “The Thunder Rolls.”

CBS’ typical Sunday night line-up starts with 60 Minutes at 7 p.m. ET, God Friended Me at 8 p.m. ET, NCIS: Los Angeles at 9 p.m. ET. and Madam Secretary at 10 p.m. ET.

The next new episode of God Friended Me airs on Sunday, Dec. 9. Titled “Coney Island Cyclone,” it centers on Miles Finer (Brandon Michael Hall) receiving a message from the God Account about one of his father Rev. Arthur Finer’s (Joe Morton) parishioners. The man is a single father whose wife recently died, and the similarities to their own experiences open old wounds. Meanwhile, Rakesh Singh (Suraj Shama) and Cara Bloom (Violett Beane) follow a new lead on a hacker they think might be the person behind the God Account.

God Friended Me was created by Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt and is about an atheist who received a friend request from someone claiming to be “God.” In October, CBS put in a full season order for the freshman series.

The next new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles also airs on Dec. 9. In “Heist,” the team tries to solve an elaborate bank heist after a safe deposit box held by a Navy contractor is stolen. The contractor, Veronica Stephens, is played by guest star Dina Meyer (The Affair, The Magicians). The team also learns her consulting firm is corrupt.

Madam Secretary will also be back with a new episode on Dec. 9. In “Winter Garden,” Elizabeth Adams McCord (Tea Leoni) and Jay Whitman (Sebastian Arcelus) work overtime to keep a historic agreement between Serbia and Kosovo after officials there find a mass grave in Serbia from the Kosovo War. Meanwhile, Henry McCord (Tim Daly) has a surprising encounter with Secretary of Defense Gordon Becker (Mike Pniewski).

Photo credit: Peter Kramer / 2018 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc./CBS