CBS Bumps ‘Me, Myself & I’, Brings Back Matt LeBlanc’s ‘Man With a Plan’

CBS is making moves with its Monday night comedy lineup. The changes include bumping Me, Myself, & I to a later date and bringing back Matt LeBlanc‘s Man With a Plan.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the changes will come into effect on Monday, Nov. 6. However, Man With a Plan doesn’t air until the following week.

Man With a Plan will kick off its sophomore season at 8:30 p.m. with the new comedy, 9JKL, moving back an hour to 9:30 p.m. As for Me, Myself & I, it will be moved off the schedule until a later date.

The news dropped as 9JKL was coming to its fifth episode of the season and Me, Myself & I was approaching its sixth. At this time, neither series has been picked up beyond their original 13-episode orders.

The schedule adjustments also came only two days after CBS moved temporary Monday night sitcom, The Big Bang Theory, back to its original Thursday night timeslot. The Emmy-winning series was moved to Monday to give way for CBS’ Thursday Night Football run.

Without The Big Bang Theory as a lead-in, both 9JKL and Me, Myself & I experienced dramatic drops in ratings. 9JKL fell more than 40 percent from a 1.4 rating among the coveted 18-49 demo to a 0.8, and Me, Myself & I dipped two-tenths to a 0.7 rating.