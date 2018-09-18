CBS Issues Statement on Julie Chen’s Exit From ‘The Talk’

CBS issued a statement wishing departing The Talk co-host Julie Chen‘s exit announcement at the end of Tuesday’s episode.

The TV personality shared a pre-taped statement at the end of Tuesday’s episode of the beloved CBS talk show host announcing she woul not appear in future episodes, one week after she took a hiatus from the show following her husband CEO-chairman of CBS Corp. Leslie Moonves stepping down from the company after facing multiple sexual assault and misconduct allegations.

The statement from the company, first released by Variety, reads: “For eight seasons, Julie Chen has co-hosted The Talk with incredible energy, grace and professionalism. Her talents played a big role in our successful launch of CBS’ first network daytime talk show, and in the series growth into an Emmy Award-winning broadcast.

“All of us here have tremendous appreciation for the dedication and passion she brought to the show every day and for her generous role as an ambassador for CBS Daytime. We are grateful for her many other contributions, respect her decision and wish Julie all the best in everything she does.”

In a pre-taped statement filmed in front of the Big Brother house, Chen made her departure from the talk show official.

“I need to spend more time at home with my husband and our young son, so I’ve decided to leave The Talk,” Chen said, at points holding back tears.

The co-founding host of The Talk took the opportunity to thank her fellow castmembers and the crew.

“I have been at The Talk since the day it started nine years ago, and the cast, crew and staff have become family to me over the years…”

“I will always, always cherish the memories we shared,” she added.

Chen gave her fellow co-hosts special messages, wrapping up with the message that the show, and “the sisterhood” it represents will live on for many years to come.

Despite stepping down from the series, Chen will continue hosting CBS reality competition series Big Brother for the remainder of its season, set to reach its conclusion on Wednesday, September 26.

Chen and Moonves married in 2004, and since a New Yorker story by Ronan Farrow unveiled allegations of misconduct from six women, with more allegations coming in subsequent weeks, Chen has remained an outspoken advocate of her husband’s.

“I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement,” she tweeted in June.

The Talk airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET on CBS.