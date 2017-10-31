CBS Hit With Harassment Lawsuit From Set of Procedural Series

CBS has been hit with a harassment lawsuit from a woman who says she was harassed by a coworker while working on the network’s Hawaii Five-0.

The Hollywood Reporter shares that locations assistant and office manager Kelly Tolar claimed that Jake Downer, a locations scout for the show, “acted aggressively, unprofessionally, offensively, abusively and/or in a threatening manner.” She added that Downer’s father, show executive producer Jeffrey Downer, retaliated against her.

Tolar said that in March 2015, she sent a memo to managers detailing Downer’s behavior towards her, alleging that he “tells me every day that I should kill myself” and called her a “‘stupid f*cking idiot,’ ‘retard’ and ‘dumb a*s.’ ” She also detailed other harassment, including Downer putting thumbtacks on her chair, threatening to poison the office water, grabbing her neck, photographing her, leaving threatening or mocking post-it notes for her and telling her his father thinks she’s a “f*cking idiot.”

She alleged that in November of that year, her supervisor addressed Downer’s behavior with him, but that he was never officially reprimanded. In December, she filed a report with the Honolulu Police Department.

Tolar added in the suit that Jeffrey knew or should have known of her complaints against Downer and did not follow company policy.

Tolar is suing CBS, Eye Productions, Entertainment Partners, Jeffrey Downer and Jake Downer and claiming workplace harassment, sexual harassment, breach of employment contract, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

