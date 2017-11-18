CBS Gives ‘S.W.A.T’ Full Season Order

Shemar Moore fans are getting a whole lot more of their favorite actor. CBS said Friday it has picked up SWAT for a full season. The network also delivered some good news for its struggling freshman comedy 9JKL.

SWAT is a reboot of the 1975-76 TV series, which was also turned into a successful 2003 movie with Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell, Michelle Rodriguez and LL Cool J.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the new series, Moore stars as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, a former Marine who returns to his hometown Los Angeles to lead a SWAT team. Stephanie Sigman, Alex Russell, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, Peter Onorati, Jay Harrington and David Lim co-star. The series airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT.

Deadline reports that CBS didn’t give SWAT a full “back nine.” Instead, the network only ordered seven more episodes, bringing its freshman season total to 20.

Through three episodes, SWAT has averaged 10.36 million viewers and a 1.9 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

9JKL, a sitcom starring Mark Feuerstein (Royal Pains), got a “back three” order. It has averaged 8.2 million viewers and a 1.6 18-49 rating, although the show has struggled since The Big Bang Theory moved to Thursdays.

New episodes of 9JKL air on Mondays to 9:30 p.m./8:30 p.m. CT.

CBS has already ordered full seasons for Young Sheldon and SEAL Team. The network pulled Me, Myself & I from its schedule and hasn’t made a decision on Jeremy Piven’s Wisdom of the Crowd yet.

Photo: CBS