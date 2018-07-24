CBS Fall TV Schedule 2018: Monday Nights Get Shakeup, ‘Murphy Brown’ on Thursdays

CBS’ Fall TV schedule is adding a shakeup to Mondays and dropping the new Murphy Brown revival in the Thursday line-up.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Monday comedies have been trimmed down to just two, The Neighborhood and Happy Together — both new series — and two drama series, Magnum P.I. and Bull.

With three new series, and Bull having shifted from another night, this means that CBS’ Monday evening primetime is completely different from the previous TV season, which is rare.

Additionally, the outlet reports that the Murphy Brown reboot will drop in on Thursdays along with a number of returning comedies.

The networks Fall TV line-up will be as follows:

Monday –

The Neighborhood

Happy Together

Magnum P.I.

Bull

Tuesday –

NCIS

FBI

NCIS: New Orleans

Wednesday –

Survivor

SEAL Team

Criminal Minds

Thursday –

The Big Bang Theory

Young Sheldon

Mom

Murphy Brown

SWAT

Friday –

MacGyver

Hawaii Five-0

Blue Bloods

Saturday –

Crimetime Saturday

48 Hours

Sunday –

60 Minutes

God Friended Me

NCIS: Los Angeles

Madam Secretary

In other Murphy Brown news, Candice Bergen recently took to Instagram to release the first cast photo of the classic sitcom revival.

In the photo, Bergen can be seen with Faith Ford, Grant Shaud, and Joe Regalbuto, a few of her co-stars from the original series, as well as returning writer and executive producer Diane English, and series newcomer Nik Dodani (Netflix’s Atypical).

“MURPHY BROWN…together again,” Bergen wrote in a caption on the post. “Coming to your neighborhood TV in the fall. Just in time…”

While he is not pictured here, former Greek star Jake McDorman was recently cast as Murphy Brown’s adult son, Avery Brown, who has been described as a “millennial journalist who is following in his mother’s footsteps, perhaps too closely, and has his mother’s competitive spirit and quick wit.”

It is uncertain if other former Murphy Brown actors Charles Kimbrough and Lily Tomlin will make appearances in the revival. Sadly, Murphy Brown stars Pat Corley and Robert Pastorelli both passed away in the early 2000s.

Murphy Brown first aired in 1988 and quickly become one of the most acclaimed sitcoms of all-time. It is the only series to receive a score of 100 on Metacritic.

“As its 30th anniversary approaches, Murphy Brown returns to a world of cable news, social media, fake news and a very different political and cultural climate,” CBS said of the revival in a previous news release.

Classic sitcom revivals have done very well lately, with Fuller House and Will & Grace both being praised by critics and fans alike, and ABC’s Roseanne dominating in the ratings week-after-week.