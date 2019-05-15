CBS Fall Schedule, 2019-2020, Released

The CBS fall TV schedule is here, and there are a lot of changes coming to the network next season.

It was bound to be a year of changes at CBS, where long-time staple The Big Bang Theory is coming to an end this week. That means in the 2019-2020 season, the network will be looking for the next big hit to fill that void.

Videos by PopCulture.com

To that end, CBS is making some big moves. There are five new series coming in the fall, and four returning shows are shifting time slots. In a press release, CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl said that the network has achieved a balance between classic programs and fresh new ones.

“Our new lineup features both classic CBS shows and genres that viewers love, as well as some new series that push the boundaries of what you might expect from us,” Kahl’s statement said. “We are also saving some very strong series for the second part of the year as part of a strategy to roll out new and returning series throughout the season.”

“This is a slate of new shows with thought-provoking stories, culturally relevant themes and tremendous casts, from award-winning producers and writers,” added Thom Sherman, Senior Executive Vice President of Programming at CBS Entertainment. “We are also building on the diverse series we launched last season with more leading roles for women and more inclusive storytelling across all of our new comedies and dramas.”

Here is a look at CBS’ full fall schedule for the 2019-2020 TV season.

Monday

CBS is kicking the week off with two new shows sandwiched in between two tried and true ones. The network is keeping Bull on Mondays, where it moved earlier this year, and giving it a lead-in from the hotly anticipated courthouse drama starring Mike Colter, All Rise.

Mondays on CBS will look like this:

8 -8:30 p.m. – The Neighborhood

8:30-9 p.m. – Bob ♥ Abishola

9 -10 p.m. – All Rise

10:00-11:00 p.m. – Bull

Tuesday

Not much has changed on Tuesday nights, which must mean something is working over there. NCIS fans will have an intermission between two versions of the franchise with FBI, the Dick Wolf-produced procedural returning for a second season. Here is the Tuesday night lineup:

8 – 9 p.m. – NCIS

9 – 10 p.m. – FBI

10 – 11 p.m. – NCIS: New Orleans

Wednesday

Wednesday nights are the new home of S.W.A.T. on CBS, with a lead in from Seal Team, making it the perfect night for action-drama fans. The Wednesday night lineup is below:

8 -9 p.m. – Survivor

9 -10 p.m. – SEAL Team

10 -11 p.m. – S.W.A.T.

Thursday

Perhaps the biggest shakeup for CBS comes on Thursdays, where the primetime programming is given over almost entirely to new shows or shows in new time slots. Right in the middle of all of them is Mom, which is likely CBS’ biggest sitcom now that The Big Bang Theory is finished.

Here is the full Thursday night lineup:

8 -8:30 p.m. – Young Sheldon

8:30-9 p.m. – The Unicorn

9 – 9:30 p.m. – Mom

9:30-10:00 p.m. – Carol’s Second Act

10:00-11:00 p.m – Evil

Friday

To end the work week, CBS has shifted some of its most tried-and-true dramas to the last night, when viewers are just looking to relax. The Friday night lineup is:

8 – 9 p.m. – Hawaii Five-O

9 – 10 p.m. – Magnum P.I.

10 -11 p.m. Blue Bloods

Saturday

There’s not much new to see on Saturday nights on CBS. The lineup is staying about the same, with true crime shows dominating the lineup. Considering the genre’s increased popularity in recent years, this makes sense. The Saturday night lineup is below:

8 -9 p.m. – Crimetime Saturday

9 – 10 p.m. – Crimetime Saturday

10 – 11 p.m. – 48 Hours

Sunday

Finally, Sunday nights will stay the same as well. CBS has brought back both God Friended Me and Madam Secretary for another season, giving them a lead-in from some of the most recognizable programs on the network. Here is the schedule:

7 -8 p.m. – 60 Minutes

8 – 9 p.m. – God Friended Me

9 – 10 p.m. – NCIS: Los Angeles

10 -11 p.m. – Madam Secretary

New Time Slot

Just to recap, there are four shows moving to new time slots in the week. Young Sheldon will take over the spot previously occupied by its parent show, The Big Bang Theory, and others will shift around to find the best placement. Here are the shows switching days and times in the fall:



S.W.A.T.



Young Sheldon



Hawaii Five-O



Magnum P.I.

New Series

Lastly, there are five new shows coming to CBS next year, and there is a lot to be excited. As mentioned above, All Rise stars Mike Colter, fresh off of his run as a Marvel super hero on Netflix’s Luke Cage. There are also three new comedies, and a mystery series from the same producers as The Good Wife and The Good Fight. They are listed below:



Bob ♥ Abishola



All Rise



The Unicorn



Carol’s Second Act



Evil