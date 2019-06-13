CBS Fall 2019 Schedule Has ‘MacGyver’ Fans Perplexed Show Is Pushed to 2020

MacGyver fans were puzzled by the show’s disappearance from CBS’ fall 2019 schedule, as the show is not scheduled to debut until mid-season.

MacGyver has held down the fort as CBS’ Friday night launchpad, airing at 8 p.m. ET, before Hawaii Five-0 and Blue Bloods. However, as CBS announced in May, MacGyver will be held back to make room for the Magnum, P.I. reboot on Fridays. That series will air at 9 p.m. ET, between Hawaii Five-0 and Blue Bloods.

On Thursday, CBS announced the premiere dates for fall 2019, confirming Hawaii Five-0, Magnum, P.I. and Blue Bloods will start their new seasons on Friday, Sept. 27. That set the plans to bump MacGyver to midseason in stone.

A handful of MacGyver fans were bummed out to not seeing their favorite show on the schedule.

“Something’s missing…#MacGyver,” one fan wrote.

“No Macgyver till midseason,” another added with a sad emoji.

MacGyver was renewed for a fourth season back in May. The reboot features Lucas Till as a younger MacGyver, leading a clandestine team within the U.S. government. As in the original series, MacGyver is famous for his survival skills, which he uses to get out of difficult situations.

The fourth season will be the first complete year without former CSI star George Eads. His final episode aired back in February, with his character, Jack Dalton, leaving the team.

In June, CBS promoted Levy Tran to series regular after appearing in seven episodes during Season 3 to replace Eads, Deadline reported at the time.

“I don’t really like to talk about politics, and I like to think that our show… People can watch it no matter what their political viewpoint is, and come talk about something at the end of the day,” Till said of the series in a recent Global News interview when asked about his character not using guns. “I don’t like the political divisiveness in the [U.S.] right now. But it’s a good conversation to have, to see this guy who doesn’t use guns, who tries not to kill unless he has to, and still stops terrorism.”

MacGyver is not the only major CBS show being held to mid-season. CBS is also holding the abbreviated final season of Criminal Minds. The crime procedural’s 15th season will only run 10 episodes, finishing its run with an astonishing 325 episodes.

“It is the quintessential CBS hit. We are so proud to have aired it,” Amy Reisenbach, CBS’ EVP current programs, said in a statement when announcing the show’s final renewal. “It speaks to everything we do best, which is air quality television. It’s been successful not only on air but online, in syndication, internationally for ABC (Studios).”

CBS has not announced a return date for MacGyver, but mid-season usually starts around January.

