CBS Reaches Deal With Dish Network

Dish Network customers can return to watching CBS programs after the companies reached a new multi-year carriage agreement.

The deal, which includes all CBS-owned stations, as well as CBS Sports Network, Pop and Smithsonian Channel, comes after nearly three days of no CBS programming from the cable provider. In those three days, viewers missed the NFL game on Thanksgiving Day, as well as the network’s hit The Big Bang Theory and breakout series Young Sheldon.

“We are pleased we have reached a deal with DISH, who recognizes the value that the number one Network brings to viewers in these markets,” said Ray Hopkins, CBS Corporation’s President of Television Networks Distribution, Deadline reports.

“Dish customers will continue to get CBS’ must-have content, while we are also able to achieve our short and long-term economic and strategic goals,” he added.

CBS, the most-watched broadcast network, ran into contractual issues with Dish Network when it insisted that its smaller channels like Smithsonian, Pop and CBS Sports Network be bundled with the Big 4 net.

During the disagreement, CBS claimed that while Dish had complained about fees being requested by the company, it has paid “at least one cable network more than double our asking price, for far less than half the ratings.”

The dispute left around 13 million subscribers without access to CBS programming in major markets like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia.

In total, 28 local channels in 18 markets across 26 states were pulled off the air until the two companies came to an agreement.

The reinstatement of CBS stations in major markets comes just in time for the network’s hit holiday programming. View the schedule here!