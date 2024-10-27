CBS’ Big Weekend News Anchor Shakeup, Explained

CBS has made another big move as it pertains to its weekend news coverage. Just after laying off longtime anchor Jeff Glor from CBS Saturday Morning, the Paramount-owned network has shuffled around more personalities.

Per a press release, Jericka Duncan will now have an expanded role on the weekend. She will anchor both the Saturday and Sunday editions of CBS Weekend News. This shake-up comes after Saturday’s typical Weekend News anchor, Adriana Diaz, was named as the co-anchor of the CBS Mornings expansion CBS Mornings Plus.

Adrienne Roark, president of newsgathering and editorial for CBS News and Stations, praised Duncan in the announcement. She lauded the journalist’s “proven track record of covering hard-hitting stories” such as the sexual assault allegations against Bill Cosby, the shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia and the recent scandals involving Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“Jericka’s reporting, both from the anchor desk and on the scene of nearly every major story over the past decade, has elevated our coverage across platforms, like the WEEKEND NEWS, 48 HOURS, CBS MORNINGS, CBS EVENING NEWS, BET and more,” Roark wrote, later adding, “While she will helm the anchor desk on the weekends from New York, Jericka will continue to report across the Network. Please join us in congratulating her. I would also like to thank Craig Wilson and the WEEKEND NEWS team for their work in supporting Jericka and her coverage and staying on top of this nonstop news cycle every single weekend.”

As for Glor’s spot on CBS Saturday Mornings, TV Line reports that his co-hosts, Dana Jacobson and Michelle Miller, carried on hosting the show without him.