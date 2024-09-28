CBS has lost another high-profile figure as its parent company, Paramount, continues to be thrown into turmoil by executives. According to Puck News and The Hollywood Reporter, Jeff Glor was part of Paramount's latest layoffs. Glor had been with CBS News for nearly two decades, notably anchoring CBS Evening News and CBS Saturday Morning at various points over the years.

TV Line reports that Glor confirmed his exit on Saturday, delivering a farewell statement during his final Saturday Morning broadcast.

(Photo: CBS Saturday Morning Co-Host Jeff Glor. - Michele Crowe / CBS)

"I grew up as a kid who came to love the written word," Glor said. "So it has been a thrill to meet some of the writers that shaped me and find new ones and share their stories with you on this broadcast, share the power of perseverance and creativity."

He went on to add, "Thank you for watching. It means everything. I don't know exactly what's next, but I do know: I love what I do. I love working with great people and putting quality on the air, interviewing and anchoring and reporting and doing stories that matter and that will last. That is not going away. It never will. I hope to see you again real soon."

The Los Angeles Times reports that the latest Paramount layoffs also affected at least three more on-screen personalities: Ben Tracy, Anna Werner and Roxana Saberi. After years of insanely high spending on Paramount+ and the rapid decline of cable channels, Paramount is slashing, restructuring and/or selling off departments throughout the company. (Full disclosure: Paramount sold PopCulture.com to Savage Ventures amidst this company-wide turmoil.) More layoffs are set for December, according to The Wrap. Skydance is slated to take over the media company in 2025 following an $8 billion deal.

In a joint statement to employees obtained by THR, Paramount's three co-CEOs (George Cheeks, Chris McCarthy and Norbit director Brian Robbins) said: "Like the entire Media industry, we are working to accelerate streaming profitability while at the same time adjusting to the evolving landscape in our traditional businesses. In order to set Paramount up for continued success, we are taking these actions, and after today, 90 percent of these reductions will be complete."