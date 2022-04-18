Beloved CBS Show Officially Revived, Reboot Trailer Revealed

✖

A beloved CBS show has officially been revived, and a new reboot trailer has been revealed. The Kids in the Hall, an iconic sketch comedy series that ran on the network from 1993 to 1995, is back and making its grand return on Amazon Prime Video. The hit series will debut on the streamer on May 13, and eager fans can check out the first trailer below.

The Kids in the Hall comedy troupe is made up of Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson. The original run of their Kids in the Hall show aired from 1988 to 1995, in Canada and the United States. It started out on HBO in the U.S. but later moved to CBS. Following the show's finale, the group released a film, Kids in the Hall: Brain Candy, in 1996. Currently, all five seasons of the series are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, for anyone wanting to catch up on all the past episodes.

The new Kids in the Hall series is being executive produced by SNL creator Lorne Michaels, who previously commented on the show's return. "Even after 30 years, The Kids in the Hall has retained its brilliance and originality," Michaels said, per THR. "We are happy to be bringing back all of the original Kids for the new series."

James Farrell, VP of International Originals for Amazon Studios, also issued a statement on the announcement, saying, "We've been investing in Canada for several years and are excited to add to that momentum by making The Kids in the Hall the first Canadian Amazon original series." He continued: "The Kids in the Hall is an iconic show with a deep-rooted fan base. Several of our global hits, including The Boys, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, and The Expanse have been filmed in Canada, and we are looking forward to continuing our work with talented producers and crew teams across the country to bring this series to our Prime members around the world."

Kids in the Hall fans have been excited for the show's return, with many commenting in the YouTube trailer comments about how thrilled they are. "Can't wait. This is exactly what I need right now!" one person exclaimed. "Oh my gawd, this makes me soooo happy! The kids are back, babaaaaay!" someone else commented. "Oh this makes me so happy!" one last excited fan wrote.