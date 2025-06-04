CBS Anchor to Retire After 42 Years

Veteran news and sports anchor Andy Gannon is stepping away from the news desk this summer after more than four decades at WIFR-TV, Rockford, Illinois’ local CBS affiliate.

Gannon will retire from what he described “the job of a lifetime” after his final newscast on Friday, Aug. 1, he announced last week.

“This has literally been the job of my lifetime. I started at WIFR nine months after graduating from college. I have been here ever since,” Gannon said. “I am eternally thankful for my family of relatives and friends that have been so vital to me these 42 and a half years. I am eternally thankful the stateline community has made me a part of your family. I will miss the many interactions we have shared over the years. Thank you, one and all!”

Born and raised in Brown Deer, Wisconsin, Gannon joined WIFR in 1983 as a weekend sports anchor following his graduation from the University of Wisconsin-Madison a year earlier. He went on to become sports director in 1985 and transitioned to co-anchoring 23 News This Morning in 1994, where he has been ever since.

Celebrating 40 years at the station in 2023, Gannon told the Rockford Register Star that “this is my one and only job. I graduated from the University of Wisconsin in May of 1982 and bummed around for the summer and realized I better find a job. I found one in Rockford and have been here ever since.”

News of Gannon’s upcoming retirement sparked a wave of comments online from his colleagues, including Aaron Wilson, who joined WIFR in 1998 as Gannon’s morning partner and weather forecaster.

“With Mr. Andy Gannon set to retire from WIFR TV August 1st I realized that gives me several Thursday’s to throw back to memories of the guy I’ve worked side by side with for 28 years,” Wilson captioned a throwback photo from the WIFR set. “Here’s Andy and Technical Media Producer Mike C. with my baby golden Chase back in 2000. Chase loved napping (guarding the news desk) at Andy’s feet while he anchored the morning show.”

Many WIFR viewers also chimed in, one person calling Gannon “an absolute treasure. What a service to the community all these years.” Somebody else added, “I’m in my late 30s and Andy has literally been in my life my entire life! What a contribution he has made to the 815. Thank you, Andy – enjoy retirement – you deserve it!”

In the weeks leading up to Gannon’s final Aug. 1 broadcast, WIFR said the station will “send him off to retirement in style.”