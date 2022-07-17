Canceled HBO Show Looking for New Network

Gentleman Jack's creator has a backup plan for the canceled show. Sally Wainwright, the series creator, said the news caught her off guard after the BBC and HBO discontinued the drama after two seasons on July 8.

"It's been a bit of a surprise really because it's been doing really well, certainly in this country," Wainwright told RadioTimes.com. "We were ready to go again, the BBC certainly [is] up for going again."

Gentleman Jack tells the fictionalized story of industrialist and covert lesbian Anne Lister (Suranne Jones) in the early 19th century. According to Wainwright, the show needs to find a new global streaming partner. "At the moment, I think all those other options are being explored since there is a desire to continue among a lot of people."

In a statement to Deadline, HBO didn't give much of a reason for the cancellation. The statement read: "HBO will not be moving forward with a third season of Gentleman Jack. When we began this journey more than five years ago, we knew the series' creator Sally Wainwright had a uniquely compelling vision, and it's been tremendously gratifying to see how Anne Lister's journey has resonated with viewers."

"We are incredibly grateful to Sally, to the impeccable Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle, and to the entire cast and crew for bringing Anne and Ann's story to life. We'd also like to thank our partners at BBC and Lookout Point for their collaboration on two remarkable seasons."

HBO's decision remains a mystery to Wainwright, who expressed her regret, particularly to the show's dedicated fans."It's been a very successful show in all areas for them," she said. "It's had fantastic reviews, it's had a very respectable audience and, on top of that, it's had an impact on the community of gay women. We have the most extraordinary fanbase, they organize all sorts of events."

In response to the cancellation news, Suranne Jones, who played Anne Lister on the show, expressed similar sentiments."I have never been involved in a show that has made such a huge impact and touched my heart like this one has," Jones posted on Instagram July 8. "It wasn't always the easiest job I've had… but it was always worth it to see the response it got."

Sophie Rundle, who portrayed Anne's love interest, Ann Walker, spoke about the impact of bringing Anne and Ann's love story to life."I am so proud to have been a part of reclaiming their place in history," she shared on Instagram July 8. "And I will be forever grateful to have been allowed to spend time in the eye wateringly talented orbits of Sally and Suranne, and the incredible team of people who brought this story to your screens."

Rundle also expressed gratitude to Gentleman Jack's devoted and passionate fans."Thank you for being such a kind, funny, creative and supportive fan base," she wrote. "I am overwhelmed by the love this show inspired. And PROUD. So fiercely proud." Gentleman Jack's first two seasons are available to stream on HBO Max.