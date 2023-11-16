'Call the Midwife' Season 13 Premiere Date Revealed

PBS' 2024 premiere dates have been revealed, and among the many documentaries coming back, Call the Midwife is returning for lucky number Season 13. Premiering in 2012, the BBC period drama centers on a group of midwives working in the East End of London in the 1950s and 1960s. It features an ensemble cast that includes Jenny Agutter, Judy Parfitt, Helen George, Laura Main, Stephen McGann, Cliff Parisi, and Linda Bassett, among others.

Fans of the series will be going just over a year without new episodes of Call the Midwife. Season 12 had its finale on Feb. 26, with Season 13 officially premiering on March 17, 2024. According to the official synopsis from PBS, the year is now 1969, with the period drama returning "with Poplar coping with the popularity of home births under the auspices of the Sisters." The upcoming 13th season will also focus on poor housing challenges and health issues for the nurses, midwives, and nuns of the Nonnatus House.

Because of the strikes, the series is returning a little later than usual. Most seasons premiered in January, with the exception of Season 7, which premiered in April 2021 due to COVID. Although the wait will be a little bit longer, it will surely be worth it. There's a reason that Call the Midwife is still going on after 11 years, and BBC has even renewed it through Season 15. Meaning that there are still at least two more seasons left of the series after Season 13, and fans won't have to worry about a cancellation any time soon. All they have to worry about is what their favorites at Nonnatus House will be going through.

Call the Midwife is not the only thing airing on PBS on March 17. Immediately following the premiere, Nolly on MASTERPIECE will be airing at 9 p.m. ET. British actress Helena Bonham Carter stars as a soap opera legend named Noele "Nolly" Gordon, one of the most famous faces on British TV in the 60s and 70s. It's a "bold exploration of how the establishment turns on women who refuse to play by the rules. Fans are in for a night of high emotions, and they won't want to miss a single second. Be sure to watch the Season 13 premiere of Call Your Midwife on Sunday, March 17 at 8 p.m. ET on PBS!