Long-Running PBS Series Ending After Its Upcoming Season

Endeavour, PBS Masterpiece's long-running Inspector Morse prequel series, will come to an end this summer. The network announced Wednesday that the ninth and final season of the Shaun Evans and Roger Allam-starring detective drama will premiere Stateside on Masterpiece on PBS on Sunday, June 18 at 9 p.m. ET. A teaser for Endeavour Season 9 was also released, with a synopsis reading, "Shaun Evans as the young Endeavour Morse and Roger Allam as his superior officer face baffling new crimes and an unsolved case from the past in the final season of Endeavour."

Inspired by Inspector Morse, Endeavour originally premiered with a pilot in 2012 meant to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Morse. It was followed by the first season, which was broadcast in 2013. The series is set in the '60s and '70s and follows the newly forged relationship between young DC Endeavour Morse and his senior partner, DI Fred Thursday. Along with Evans and Allam, the ensemble cast includes Anton Lesser as CS Reginald Bright, Sean Rigby as Jim Strange and James Bradshaw as Dr. Max DeBryn.

Endeavour setting a Season 9 premiere date comes after PBS Masterpiece announced in May that the hit series would conclude with its ninth season. At the time, Masterpiece Executive Producer Susanne Simpson said, "Endeavour has been one of our most beloved Masterpiece series. Though we hate to see it end, we have been so proud to present this wonderful series to our viewers."

"Endeavour has been a real labour of love for all of us, and we salute [screenwriter] Russell Lewis for his extraordinary achievement in chronicling Endeavour Morse's coming of age across 72 hours of TV," executive producer Damien Timmer said. "Russell always knew where he wanted the series to end, and that Remorseful Day is nearly upon us! We'd like to thank [series stars] Shaun [Evans] and Roger [Allam] and all the other members of the Endeavour family on and off screen, and the show's fans both in the U.K. and abroad. Russell has many surprises up his sleeve for the final three films, with the return of some familiar faces and new challenges for Endeavour and Thursday to face before the final goodbye!"

The upcoming final season follows on the heels of Season 8, which aired across the pond in September 2021 before debuting in the U.S. in June. Written by Lewis, Endeavour Season 9 premieres in the U.S. on Sunday, June 18 at 9 p.m. ET. Morse and The Last Endeavour, an hourlong documentary, has been ordered, per Deadline, and is slated to premiere on June 11.