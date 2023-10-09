Michael Chiarello, Food Network Celebrity Chef, Dead at 61

Celebrity chef and Food Network star Michael Chiarello has died. Chiarello passed away on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, California, where he was being treated for an acute allergic reaction that led to anaphylactic shock, his company, Gruppo Chiarello, confirmed in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. The cause of Chiarello's allergic reaction was not disclosed. He was 61.

"We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael. His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being. He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table," Chiarello's family, who were at the chef's side at the time of his death, said. "As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our heart. His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savor life's flavors."

Born in January 1962 in Turlock, California, Chiarello passion for the culinary arts began when he was just a child. After graduating from The Culinary Institute of America, Chiarello opened his first restaurant, Toby's, in Miami, Florida in 1984 when he was just 22, according to his official website. Just a year later, he was named Chef of the Year by Food & Wine magazine. In 1986, Chiarello returned to Napa Valley, where he opened his critically acclaimed restaurant Tra Vigne. He later opened other restaurants such as Bottega, Coqueta, and Ottimo.

"Chef Michael Chiarello's passion for food and life will forever be etched in our kitchens and our hearts. While we mourn Michael's passing, we also celebrate his legacy that continues with his restaurants, Bottega, Coqueta (San Francisco and Napa Valley), and Ottimo," his longtime partners in a statement from Gruppo Chiarello said in a statement to Variety. "In remembrance, we ask that you join us in celebrating his remarkable journey and the incredible impact he had on the world of food, wine, and family by inviting you to share a meal with your family and friends to remind all of us that the bonds forged over a meal are among life's most precious treasures."

Outside of being a restaurateur, Chiarello also had a bustling TV career, which began in 2001 on the PBS show Season by Season. He went on to host two other shows for the network, Michael Chiarello's Napa and Michael Chiarello's Napa: Casual Cooking. In 2003, Chiarello became the host of Food Network's Easy Entertaining with Michael Chiarello, which earned him a Daytime Emmy for outstanding service show host in 2005. He also made appearances on Food Network shows like The Next Iron Chef, Restaurant: Impossible, The Best Thing I Ever Ate, and Chopped. He competed as a contestant in Top Chef Masters in 2009 and The Next Iron Chef in 2011. Chiarello was also active in the wine business, creating Chiarello Family Vineyards, and authored over eight cookbooks since 1995.