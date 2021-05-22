'Bull' Showrunner and Star Removed From Series After Workplace Investigation

✖

Following a workplace investigation, CBS Studios has cut ties with Bull showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron cutting him from the series and ending his overall deal. After the show's writers room underwent a series of changes, including the loss of a few writers, following the end of Season 5's production, the studio launched a probe into the reason behind the loss. Also leaving the series is co-star Freddy Rodriguez.

The studio is choosing to stay quiet on the reason behind the two members' departures but confirmed the exit to The Hollywood Reporter that neither would be joining the series for Season 6, which was announced in April. Caron joined the series toward the end of Season 1, and eventually became showrunner in 2017. Prior to, his other credits include Moonlighting and Medium.

Various Bull disclosed briefly some of what the workplace environment looked like to The Hollywood Reporter under anonymity. “Everyone was so on edge — it felt like everyone constantly had, at the very least, a lot of anxiety,” one writer shared of their time working with the veteran. After announcing Caron's exit, CBS studios promptly named his replacements as part of the ongoing changes. Writers Kathryn Price and Nichole Millard have been bumped to co-showrunners. “I really hope they get a fair shot to succeed,” another staffer said of the update.

Writers who worked with Caron on the series Medium (which showed on NBC and CBS from 2005 to 2011) also slammed the showrunner's workplace etiquette, revealing that he contributed to a "toxic environment." “I learned a lot about storytelling and about writing fast — that was valuable,” producer Melinda Hsu Taylor, a Medium alum, told THR. “But it was a toxic environment while I was there. And now that I have much more experience and I have been a showrunner myself, I can tell you, there are a lot of different ways to tell a writer that what they’re submitting didn’t work for you without attacking them in a cruel way. It is entirely possible to do this job with humanity and warmth and to treat people with respect, whether or not a pitch is working for you.” Another Medium writer Moira Kirland echoed Hsu Taylor's sentiment saying she also gained “many invaluable lessons about television writing,” but added: “there was a lot of yelling, a lot of pressure.”