BTS Is Coming to 'America's Got Talent,' and Fans Are Losing It

On Tuesday, music label Big Hit Entertainment announced that K-pop group BTS would be taking their own talents to America's Got Talent in September. The label took to Twitter to announce the news, telling fans that BTS will appear on AGT on Sept. 16 in order to perform their latest single, "Dynamite." Naturally, this news prompted AGT fans and the A.R.M.Y. fandom to share their excitement about this upcoming performance.

BTS will officially return to the AGT stage on Sept. 16. Their appearance on the competition will come two years after they initially performed their track "Idol" on the show in September of 2018. The boy band's appearance will come on one of AGT's final result shows of the season, as the live final is set to take place over two episodes beginning on Sept. 22. BTS has been busy promoting their latest single, "Dynamite," which they released on Aug. 21. In addition to appearing on AGT, the group will also perform their single on the Today Show and at the iHeart Radio Music Festival.

Even though it will be a couple of weeks before BTS takes over the AGT stage, fans are already opening up about their excitement for the upcoming performance on social media. Of course, BTS fans, who are called the A.R.M.Y., didn't hold back any of their feelings about this thrilling news.