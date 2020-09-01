'America's Got Talent': Is Simon Cowell Back Tonight?

The quarterfinals round of America's Got Talent is set to continue on Tuesday night. As AGT fans are well aware, judge Simon Cowell has been forced to miss several tapings of the show due to a back injury that he sustained. His fellow judges on the panel — Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara — shared that they have hopes that Cowell will be able to make a return to the show before Season 15 comes to an end. So, is Cowell back tonight on AGT?

Unfortunately, it doesn't appear as though Cowell will be making his grand return to AGT this week. The show has given no indication that he will be appearing on the judging panel on Tuesday night's episode. Instead, it seems as though AGT will forge ahead with their three-person judging panel of Mandel, Klum, and Vergara. In previous weeks, other celebrities took Cowell's place on the panel. Kelly Clarkson filled in for her former American Idol mentor on Aug. 11 and Aug. 12. The show then sought out help from Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson, who appeared on the panel on Aug. 18 and Aug. 19. Although, on the episodes that aired on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26, the series went ahead with their three-person judging panel, leading many fans to question why there wasn't a substitute for Cowell.

It has been some time since Cowell has appeared on AGT. In early August, it was reported that the judge fell off of a new electric bike and broke his back in several places. He subsequently had to undergo surgery, which involved doctors placing a metal rod into his back. Shortly after news broke about this incident, the other AGT judges gave an update on Cowell's well-being. "We have been told he has been recovering tremendously," Mandel told Entertainment Tonight. "I would not count him out before the end of this season."

The Deal or No Deal host went on to describe just how well his fellow judge has been recovering following the ordeal. He added, "He's had a six-hour operation, and he is already on his feet, which is above and beyond expectation, so I am thrilled. I love the guy, I miss the guy, and my hearts and minds are with him and each and every moment." Klum agreed with Mandel's sentiments. While she had nothing but kind things to say about replacement Clarkson, she said that there's simply no one like Cowell. "Obviously we miss the boss. There is no one who could actually take his place, even though Kelly did absolutely amazing today," she explained. "[She did] an amazing job and she had so much fun, but no one is like Simon. That is just the way it is."