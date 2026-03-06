‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Star Cast Opposite ‘Criminal Minds’ Star Matthew Gray Gubler in New CBS Show

Einstein has finally found its female lead. Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero has been cast opposite Matthew Gray Gubler in the upcoming CBS series, which stars the Criminal Minds alum as Albert Einstein’s great-grandson.

The series, Deadline reports, is set to begin production this month and is scheduled to air in the 2026-2027 broadcast season.

Fumero, who is best known for her role as Detective Amy Santiago on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, most recently played Birdie in NBC’s Gross Pointe Garden Society before signing on to Einstein as Teri, a Detective Inspector for the New Jersey State Police.

“Sharp and disciplined, Teri demands a lot from her colleagues and even more from herself, and feels conflicted about working with Professor Einstein,” according to her character description.

The character was originally set to be played by Rose Salazar, who departed the show by mutual agreement after CBS decided to delay the series from the 2025-2026 season to the following one.

Einstein follows Gubler as Albert Einstein’s “brilliant but directionless” great-grandson, Lewis. He “spends his day as a comfortably tenured professor until his bad boy antics land him in trouble with the law and he is pressured into service helping a local police detective solve her most puzzling cases.”

A popular professor at Princeton, “when he actually shows up for class,” Lewis is “irreverent and misguided,” as his “genius and famous name weigh heavily on him.” Will using his gift to solve homicides finally offer him some direction or purpose?

Einstein is executive produced by Andy Breckman, Randy Zisk, Michael Rauch, Tariq Jalil, Rose Hughes, Rodrigo Herrera Ibarguengoytia and Laura Beetz, with Gubler also serving as a producer for CBS Studios.