‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Season 6 to Premiere in January

Brooklyn Nine-Nine was picked up by NBC for its sixth season, and the network recently announce the show will premiere in January.

According to TV Line, the Andy Samberg-led comedy will debut on Jan. 10 at 9 p.m. ET, which will remain its permanent timeslot. It will initially be followed by The Good Place until that series airs its season finale on Jan. 24.

Beginning Jan. 30, Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be followed by Will & Grace.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine aired on Fox for five seasons — from 2013 until 2018 — and was then canceled by the network. NBC swooped in the very next day and picked it up for season six.

Following the news of NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine save, series co-creator and showrunner Dan Goor opened up about the “emotional roller-coaster” that the last few weeks had been, saying that he was very grateful to all of the fans and celebrities who expressed support for the show in the wake of its initial cancellation.

“I was blown away,” he said. “I was so gratified by them but also by just the outpouring of support from all sorts of fans, from so many of our viewers and then from people for whom the show meant something, either because of Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) coming out as bisexual and that helped them or because it gave them some comfort when they were sad.”

“I feel like I read every tweet and all of it was meaningful and moving,” Goor added. “The celebrity tweets were so cool and it felt great that they rallied and were so invested. I was blown away by that.”

He then went on to share that they were very excited about the list of guest stars they were working on for season six, though he was careful not drop any names.

“All of the writers, Andy, all the cast, we are huge fans of all of them and we’re starting to think of ideas and we’d love to have them. I don’t want to make any promises because it is a lot easier to say that we’ll have them on the show than to make that happen but I think everybody would love to have them on the show,” Goor continued.

In addition to Samberg, the rest of Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s main cast — including Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Andre Braugher and Joe Lo Truglio — are scheduled to return, but Chelsea Peretti (who played Gina Linetti) has announced that she will not be returning.