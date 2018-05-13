‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Fans Must Wait Until Midseason for Season 6 Premiere

Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans may be thrilled that NBC save the series, but they will have a bit of a wait before the cop comedy moves over to the network.

NBC revealed it’s programming plans for the next TV season, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine is not on the slate. It will instead be pushed to the midseason, making a spring 2019 return the most likely scenario.

Many expected the Andy Samberg-starring sitcom to make its way into the Thursday not time slot held by the recently cancelled Great News.

That would have given NBC a stacked Thursday night comedy lineup, which already includes Will & Grace, The Good Place and Superstore. Instead, NBC plugged in freshman comedy I Feel Bad into that spot.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine will now wait to fill a midseason role alongside other NBC series including: A.P. Bio, The Blacklist, Good Girls, Abby’s, The Enemy Within, The Village and The InBetween.

The midseason scheduling is most likely due to the last-minute nature of the pickup. Fox cancelled the series on Thursday, and NBC picked it up on Friday.

“We jumped on it really quickly, and we’re thrilled to have it,” NBC Entertainment Chairman Bob Greenblatt said in a conference call on Sunday.

Greenblatt also confessed that he regretted passing on Brooklyn Nine-Nine when it was originally being shopped around. Apparently Samberg, a Saturday Night Live veteran, was not attached to the project until after NBC has passed on it.

“If I knew Andy Samberg was gonna be cast in that show, we probably would never have sold it to Fox,” Greenblatt said. “He didn’t sign on until after [we sold it to Fox], and we thought it was a missed opportunity from the beginning.”

As soon as word of the network saving the beloved comedy series broke, cast members rejoiced on social media.

It’s NINE o’clock and the NINE NINE is now on NBC. We are so grateful for our fans. THANK YOU. You made this happen. And we’re excited about this amazing new chapter for Brooklyn Nine-Nine. ❤️👍🏻🚨 — JoeLoTruglio (@JoeLoTruglio) May 12, 2018

“It’s NINE o’clock and the NINE NINE is now on NBC,” Joe Lo Truglio wrote. “We are so grateful for our fans. THANK YOU. You made this happen. And we’re excited about this amazing new chapter for Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

Melissa Fumero added, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine IS COMING BACK FOR SEASON 6 YOU GUYS ON NBC!!!!! You did this!! You got loud and you were heard and you saved our show!! Thank you!! Thank you to NBC!! NINE NINE!!!!!”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine currently airs Sundays at 8:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

