Brooke Shields Books Multi-Episode Arc on ‘Jane The Virgin’

Brooke Shields is not coming to Jane The Virgin to make friends.

The actress has signed on for a multi-episode arc on The CW series playing a renowned actress and supermodel named River Fields who gets into a feud with Jaime Camil’s Rogelio De La Vega. According to Variety, the feud goes viral and De La Vega will find himself with a new nemesis who won’t go down without a fight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The actress and the character share a similar name, but network officials told Variety that while they are “equally smart, witty and gorgeous,’ Shields will not be playing a version of herself. The network emphasized the character is “vastly different” from Shields.

Shields began her own modeling career at an early age and gained fame at 14 when she became the youngest model to appear on the cover of Vogue. Her early acting roles included the films Pretty Baby and The Blue Lagoon. Most recently, she had a starring role on the short-lived drama Lipstick Jungle, alongside Kim Raver, and has had recurring roles on The Middle and Law and order: Special Victims Unit.

Other notable guest stars for The CW series include Britney Spears, Isabel Allende and Charo.

Shields’s first episode of Jane The Virgin, titled “Chapter Seventy-Four,” will air February 9 on The CW.