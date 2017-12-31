Britney Spears Ending Las Vegas Residency With ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Performance

Tonight’s performance at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas will not only signal the end of 2017, but the end of Britney Spears‘ residence in the Las Vegas venue as well.

Spears’ concert tonight will be televised as part of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC — a fitting end for the sensational residency that’s grossed over $100 million tickets since 2013.

“As I prepare to say goodbye to Piece of Me, I had no idea how magical this experience would be,” Spears told E! News back in April. “Having my fans from around the world come see my show has been amazing, I love Las Vegas and will miss performing this show.”

The singer last performed on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in 2002. At the time, she performed “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman” off of her album Crossroads.

Tonight will mark the 46th broadcast of the New Year’s Eve television event started by Dick Clark in 1973. Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy will host, and other performers include Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello, and a return performance from Mariah Carey.

Carey headlined the Times Square festivities for ABC last year, though she ended up storming off the stage after some technical difficulties with her earpiece and her pre-recorded music. At the time, Carey said that producers had purposefully sabotaged her performance to increase ratings. She said the environment on the special is “not artist-friendly.”

Ahead of tonight’s performance, Carey released a joint statement with ABC, saying that she’s excited to put on a great show tonight. It seemed to be a show of good faith between the performer and the network, who denied any wrongdoing in last year’s broadcast.