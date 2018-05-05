‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Fans Stunned by Magician’s Jaw-Dropping Knife Stunt

A 31-year-old contestant on Britain’s Got Talent threw a knife directly at host Declan Donnelly on Saturday in one of the show’s most overtly dangerous stunts ever.

Andrew Lee’s time on the stage began with a simple card trick, and escalated to the height of tension. He asked Donnelly to select a random card from the deck, tear off the corner and shuffle it back in with the rest.

Lee then handed the rest of the cards to Ant McPartlin, and put a lead vest across Donnelly’s midsection. It still left the host’s face, neck, and entire lower body exposed, making for a terrifying throw.

Lee then offered Donnelly what appeared to be a blindfold, asking if he’d rather have it on or off. He chose off, but soon regretted it, as Lee then put it on himself.

On Lee’s signal, McPartlin threw the cards into the air, scattering them. Donnelly winced as Lee hurled the knife at him. It cut through the cloud of falling cards, pinning one to the front of Donnelly’s lead vest.

When he pulled the card free, it matched perfectly with the torn corner Donnelly had placed into his pocket. The crowd, the judges and even all three men on stage seemed astonished.

The act made Lee a sensation. On Twitter, viewers immediately began chiming in with their praise.

“The card trick with the knife had me on edge,” one person wrote. “They’re so amazing but terrifying at the same time… LOVE Magic!”

Lee immediately became the subject of countless Google searches as people looked for more information on the magician. He hails from Malaysia originally, and on his official website, he describes himself as the country’s “top magician.”

Lee previously appeared on Asia’s Got Talent in 2017, and is still riding the wave of that success. He made it all the way to the first semifinal round before he was eliminated. He performed a similar trick there, though he promises he has plenty more up his sleeve.

Lee has a massive following on both YouTube and Instagram. His fans have flooded the comments wishing him well on Britain’s Got Talent, hoping that this time he can go all the way.

“Magic is not about the tricks performed but it is more a package. It is the experience, it is the personality and it is the charisma of the character,” he wrote on his website.