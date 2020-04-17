Brian Dennehy’s ‘Blacklist’ Co-Star Megan Boone Pays Tribute to Actor Following Death

Megan Boone is mourning the loss of her Blacklist co-star Brian Dennehy. Dennehy, who starred as Dominic Wilkinson on the NBC crime thriller, died Wednesday night in Connecticut from natural causes, his daughter Elizabeth confirmed in a social media post Thursday. As hundreds of fans flocked to social media to pay their respects, Boone took to Instagram with her own emotional tribute.

“Rest In Peace, Brian Dennehy,” Boone captioned a snapshot from the series showing herself and Dennehy. “You had unparalleled talent, magnetism and gravitas. I feel incredibly fortunate for having worked with you for your final character arc, as you were one of America’s great actors. My heartfelt condolences to Mr. Dennehy’s family and friends.”

Dennehy has also been remembered by others who worked with him on the show, John Eisendrath and Jon Bokenkamp, the series’ executive producers. In a statement, Eisendrath and Bokenkamp said that they “were incredibly fortunate to call Brian part of our Blacklist family.” They added that the actor “brought depth and humanity to a pivotal role and his loss is a big one. Like everyone else on our show, we were fans first. He will be missed.”

In a separate statement, Jeff Frost, President, Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter, co-presidents, of SPT, said, “we are very saddened to learn of Brian’s passing. He was an extremely talented and kind individual, and he will be missed. He was an integral part of The Blacklist and an eminent member of our Sony family.”

While fans and his co-workers continue to mourn his loss, Brokenkamp confirmed to Deadline that Dennehy will make one final appearance on The Blacklist. The series was filming Episode 19 of its 22-episode seventh season when production was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Dennehy was set to appear in the 19th episode. That episode will now serve as the series’ Season 7 finale and will mark the farewell for Dennehy’s character.

“Fans will get to see Brian again. We’re working with existing and previously filmed footage to complete the season finale,” Brokenkamp told the outlet. Deadline also reports that the series will pay special tribute to the actor with a card at the end of the show.

Dennehy joined The Blacklist in Season 3 and has appeared in a total of nine episodes to date. His other notable credits include the 1995 comedy Tommy Boy, 1982’s First Blood, Cocoon, Silverado, and Ratatouille. With more than 180 credits, the actor also earned six Emmy nominations and won a Golden Globe for the 2000 made-for-TV version of Death of a Salesman.