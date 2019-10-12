‘Breaking Bad’ Star Bryan Cranston Pays Tribute To Co-Star Robert Forster After His Death

Robert Forster passed away on Friday at age 78 after succumbing to brain cancer. The actor was known for many iconic roles throughout his long career, and appeared in nearly 200 television shows and movies. He worked with hundreds of actors, and many have taken time to honor Forster after his death. Bryan Cranston joined the chorus of remembrances on Friday night.

I’m saddened today by the news that Robert Forster has passed away. A lovely man and a consummate actor. I met him on the movie Alligator (pic) 40 years ago, and then again on BB. I never forgot how kind and generous he was to a young kid just starting out in Hollywood. RIP Bob. pic.twitter.com/HtunD0Fx6g — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) October 12, 2019

Cranston starred as Walter White on AMC’s hit series Breaking Bad, a show on which Forster guest starred in one episode in Season 5 as Ed Galbraith aka The Disappearer. His character owned a vacuum cleaner business as a front for his illegal operation of giving people new identities. White hired his services in the series’ penultimate episode, “Granite State.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two had worked together before Breaking Bad, however. Forster starred in the 1980 monster movie Alligator, and a 27-year-old Cranston served as a special effects assistant on the production team.

Forster reprised his role of Galbraith in the Netflix film El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which was released the day of Forster’s death.

Other actors who Forster worked with have been sharing their memories of him on social media, as well. Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg tweeted, “Had the honor of making this little gem of a movie (Diamond Men) with this incredible gem of a man — Robert Forster. Truly one of the kindest, most giving actors/human beings that I’ve ever worked with, and forever a dear friend. He’ll be missed.”

Nancy Travis, who he worked with on Last Man Standing, wrote, “A truly gifted actor and one of the loveliest people I have ever had the pleasure of working with. RIP Robert.”

Forster was perhaps best known for his role as Max Cherry in Quinton Tarantino’s Jackie Brown, a role for which he earned his first and only Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.