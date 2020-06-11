'Boycott A&E' Hashtag Trends After Network Cancels 'Live PD'

Fans are calling for a boycott of A&E after the network officially canceled its flagship series Live PD. Announced Tuesday, the cancellation came just a month after the network renewed Live PD for an additional 160 episodes and came amid global protests against police brutality and systemic racism prompted by the police killing of George Floyd.

In a statement obtained by Deadline, the network cited the "critical time in our nation's history" for its "decision to cease production on Live PD." The statement added that "going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them." The network said that it would be "meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments."

After premiering in 2016, the Emmy-winning docuseries became one of the highest-rated shows on basic cable, making it of little surprise that fans were outraged by its cancellation. After news broke, the "Boycott A&E" hashtag began to trend on Twitter, generating thousands of tweets from those planning to ban the network in their household as well as tweets from those who were using the hashtag to support A&E's decision. Keep scrolling to see what social media has to say about "Boycott A&E."