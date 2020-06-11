'Boycott A&E' Hashtag Trends After Network Cancels 'Live PD'
Fans are calling for a boycott of A&E after the network officially canceled its flagship series Live PD. Announced Tuesday, the cancellation came just a month after the network renewed Live PD for an additional 160 episodes and came amid global protests against police brutality and systemic racism prompted by the police killing of George Floyd.
In a statement obtained by Deadline, the network cited the "critical time in our nation's history" for its "decision to cease production on Live PD." The statement added that "going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them." The network said that it would be "meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments."
After premiering in 2016, the Emmy-winning docuseries became one of the highest-rated shows on basic cable, making it of little surprise that fans were outraged by its cancellation. After news broke, the "Boycott A&E" hashtag began to trend on Twitter, generating thousands of tweets from those planning to ban the network in their household as well as tweets from those who were using the hashtag to support A&E's decision. Keep scrolling to see what social media has to say about "Boycott A&E."
This is not right! @OfficialLivePD and @danabrams did more than just air a "police" show, they showed how much the police help people and bring the community together. They also saved so many missing children & got bad people off the streets Shame on you @AETV ! #BoycottAandE https://t.co/BCASWxLuXp— Terri Mauldin (@tmauldin12) June 11, 2020
prevnext
We supported @AETV when they had issues w/ AT&T and they repay us by canceling #LivePD. I hope every provider now drops A&E! Flood their offices w/ calls and emails. #BringBackLivePD #BoycottAETV #BoycottAandE pic.twitter.com/BEiLrh1rLJ— James Miller (@Jmiller387) June 11, 2020
#BoycottAandE REALLY? I’m so sorry y’all can’t watch people get arrested anymore... it’s damn near like a sick fetish for you people! 😒
Like why do you like watching this depressing ass shit anyways?— ❤️ (@kitsune_crazy) June 11, 2020
prevnext
If y’all put the energy you use to #BoycottAandE to Boycott Racism in your relitives, we would all win.— ARonUNC 💡 (@officialaronnc) June 11, 2020
They caved to mob rule. Give an inch take a mile. #boycottAandE #defundAandE https://t.co/fTQk8EhnOg— Erin Dorrington (@earlyfamily) June 11, 2020
prevnext
Fuck A&E— willingnerd (@willingnerd2) June 11, 2020
#BoycottAandE
I can’t believe A&e canceled live pd. That show was awesome what are you guys doing?#boycottaande— 7Llama7 (@NDegruchy) June 11, 2020
prevnext
Mmmm I love the smell of companies doing the right thing and pissing assholes off in the morning.#BoycottAandE#thursdayvibes pic.twitter.com/mVNCTFMqeK— Jaime Lee Lord (@jaimeleelord) June 11, 2020
I'm personally a fan of @AETV... Have been since "Growing Up Gotti." #LivePDNation being cancelled is not going to stop all of the other great content they can produce. I won't be boycotting and #BoycottAandE is probably one of the stupidest hashtags to trend on Twitter ever!— Rah Willz (@rahwillz) June 11, 2020
prevnext
First my favorite movie "Gone with the wind " and now my favorite tv show . The men and women on #LivePD had nothing to do with want happened in Minnesota but yet they are being held accountable this is just wrong!#BoycottAandE #BoycottHBO— Kim Nettles (@KimNettles4) June 11, 2020
@AETV shame on you for not allowing LEO side of the story #boycottaande #LivePD showed community effort and good that can be done. You lost a lot of viewers good luck with your ghost stories keeping you afloat— Karen (@kerby728) June 11, 2020
prevnext
Highest rated show on cable! These officers do great work and you’re bowing down to thugs! I will always #BackTheBlue #BoycottAandE— pam watson (@cakiesauntpam) June 11, 2020
I’m shocked. @OfficialLivePD has done so much good! It shows the good cops and has helped so many children be found. Most of the officers from the show have spoken out against police brutality and in support of Black Lives Matter. @LivePdFans #BoycottAandE #LivePDNation #LivePD https://t.co/VvyRk4dmkW— Brittany Rowland (@Browland21) June 11, 2020
prev
You cancelled @danabrams and #LivePDNation. Now you get cancelled.#BoycottAandE— silent echo (@SilentEchoSeven) June 11, 2020