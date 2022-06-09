'Bob's Burgers' Season 13 Premiere Date Revealed as Show's Movie Continues in Theaters

✖

The Belcher family now has a spot in theaters, but they will soon be returning to their year-round home on television with new episodes. Bob's Burgers Season 13 will take its place on Fox's Animation Domination lineup in September, the network announced Monday. The show will be the lead-in for Family Guy Season 21.

The new season of Animation Domination will begin on Sunday, Sept. 25 with The Simpsons Season 34 premiere at 8 p.m. ET. The Great North Season 3 follows at 8:30 p.m. ET. Bob's Burgers will begin at 9 p.m. ET, with Family Guy following at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Bob's Burgers was created by Loren Bouchard and focuses on the Belcher family, who run a hamburger restaurant. Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda (John Roberts) have three children, Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman), and Louise (Kristen Schaal). Teddy (Larry Murphy), a bumbling handyman who regularly eats at their restaurant, rounds out the main cast.

Although the series got off to a slow start with critics, the show's standing has grown over time and is now considered one of the best animated shows on television today. The show won the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Series in 2014 and 2017. It has been nominated in the category 10 times.

The series headed to the movies with The Bob's Burgers Movie, which opened against Top Gun: Maverick on May 27. The movie was delayed almost two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the response to the film proved the wait was worth it. The film, directed by Bouchard and Bernard Derriman, earned critical acclaim and has grossed $25.47 million worldwide so far. Most of the show's main cast voiced their characters in the movie.

The Bob's Burgers Movie is easily accessible for people who haven't watched the show. "You do not need to see the series to understand the movie," Bouchard told Gizmodo. "It is [about] a family that runs a restaurant and the restaurant's in trouble. You'll get it all the first five minutes. We have literally made no homework for you. You are invited to come cold. You don't need to know a thing." However, anyone curious to watch Bob's Burgers can stream all 12 seasons on Hulu.

Bouchard also noted that the movie was not sitting on a shelf complete for months, just waiting for its release. "We worked on this movie until just—it feels like last week: he told Gizmodo. "We were determined to take every moment they gave us and keep working on it. So, yeah, [the story] changed [during the delays]. It wasn't like it drastically changed. It was more like any time we had, we were excited to take advantage of—tweak jokes, change [the] picture, fool around with the sound. It was not just the script [that changed], [just] everything in was our hands until they tore it from our little fingers."