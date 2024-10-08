Ed Wheeler, 'Law & Order' and 'Blue Bloods' Actor, Dead at 88

The actor also appeared in series and films like 'Mickey Blue Eyes,' 'Broadcast News,' and 'One Life to Live.'

Veteran actor Ed Wheeler, who appeared on popular series like Law & Order and Blue Bloods, has died. Wheeler passed away of respiratory failure due to pneumonia complications at Englewood Hospital in New Jersey on August 21, his wife, Messeret Stroman Wheeler, told Deadline. He was 88.

"In loving memory of my beloved husband, Ed Wheeler," Messeret wrote in an Instagram tribute. "You brought light, laughter and love into every corner of my life and the lives of all who knew you. Your talent, dedication and passion were unmatched-whether on stage, in front of the camera or behind the scenes. From national commercials to the esteemed Negro Ensemble Company, your presence was felt and cherished."

She continued, "My Honey Ed, you were more than just a public figure; you were a guiding light, a supportive partner and my heart. We built a life and created art together, and your legacy will continue to inspire. I will forever miss your voice, your wisdom and your generosity... Rest in peace, My Honey. You will always be in my heart."

Born in Brooklyn on February 18, 1936, Wheeler's acting career started with TV commercials, the actor appearing in national ads for brands including Luvs diapers, Reynolds Wrap, Sudafed, Pepcid AC, Computer Associates, and more. After training under Gene Frankel and Vin Diesel's stepfather Irving Vincent, he landed his first onscreen credit with two episodes of the PBS series Watch Your Mouth in 1978. In the decades that followed, Wheeler went on to make guest appearances in numerous shows.

From 1992 to 2004, he appeared in six episodes of NBC's Law & Order, portraying various characters such as Matt Sturges, Carl Dunston, and Reverend Jared Young. He also guest starred in shows such as New York Undercover, Third Watch, Whoopi, and Hope & Faith. His final onscreen role was a guest appearance as Councilman Welsh on Blue Bloods Season 1 in 2010, per his IMDb profile.

Wheeler's career also brought him to the big screen, the actor making his film debut in 1987's Broadcast News. The film, from James L. Brooks, also starred William Hurt, Albert Brooks, and Holly Hunter. Wheeler followed the film with roles in The Kill Reflex, Presumed Innocent, Heaven Is a Playground, and Godzilla, among others. On the stage, his theater credits include Two Trains Running, Zooman and the Sign, East Texas Hot Links, and Cuttin' Up. For his contributions to American theater and the entertainment industry, Wheeler received the Living Legend Award from the National Black Theatre Festival in 2017.

Wheeler, who formed a production company with his wife and together made their debut as co-executive producers with the short film Keepers of the Flame in 2023, is survived by his wife, nieces, nephews, and extended family.