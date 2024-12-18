‘Blue Bloods’: Why Danny Didn’t Bring Detective Baez to Reagan Family Dinner in Series Finale

The Blue Bloods series finale ended with one final Reagan family dinner, and while it was as full as ever, Detective Maria Baez was surprisingly absent. For several seasons, many fans have been wanting Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny Reagan and Marisa Ramirez’s Baez to get together. It was unknown if that would ever actually happen, but in the finale, the two partners wound up going to get pizza together, finally going on a date.

Despite them seemingly together and the family dinner including some special guests of the Reagan family, Baez did not participate in the weekly get-together. Executive producer Kevin Wade told Deadline that it “didn’t really come to the forefront.” He continued, “Because at the end of their last scene together, there was a hint of a whiff of a promise that they were going to leave that squad and go off to dinner and end up at one or the other’s house, yes. But it felt like a big leap, with only two minutes left, after 14 years, to introduce them like that at the dinner.”

“We’ve done it in Season 8 with Jamie and Eddie, and it felt like we had plenty of tarmac to get there,” Wade explained. “This would have been a little too quick, I think. To me, it was just too fast. But that’s one of those things that I said before. Here’s what you can imagine in the future. If you love the show, feel free to draw it for yourself. We just left little, little crumbs there.”

While Baez has, of course, met most of the Reagans on the job, the family dinner was a whole different environment. It’s likely Danny and Baez would be waiting at least a little bit until she sat down for dinner. At the very least, Baez is no stranger to the Reagan family dinners, having made her first appearance in the Season 11 premiere. But with the detectives basically going out now, that would certainly be different.

That being said, it would have been nice to see at least a bit of Danny and Baez’s romantic relationship since the wait was so long for them to get together, whether getting pizza or at the family dinner. But this does leave fans to wonder what will happen next with them. There have been rumored discussions of a potential spinoff or TV movie, so it’s possible that this won’t be the last fans see of them. All 14 seasons of Blue Bloods are streaming on Paramount+ in the meantime.