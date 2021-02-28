'Blue Bloods': What's Next for Danny and Baez's Serial Killer Case?

✖

CBS released the plot synopsis for the next new episode of Blue Bloods, which will finally air on Friday, March 5 at 10 p.m. ET. "More Than Meets The Eye" looks like it could be worth the two-week wait though as it picks up a dangling thread from earlier in the season. Back in the season premiere, "Triumph Over Trauma," Detectives Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) were held hostage in a basement. While they eventually escaped, the suspect behind the crisis was never found, until now.

According to the episode description, Danny and Baez will get another chance to find the serial killer when he resurfaces. That is all the detail included though. Back in "Triumph Over Trauma," the main focus was rescuing Danny and Baez. This forced Sgt. Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) to team up with his newly-discovered nephew Joe Hill (Will Hochman) to search the last place they were heard from. A.D.A. Erin Regan (Bridget Moynahan) and Det. Anthony Abetemarco (Steve Schirripa) did some digging themselves, learning that the suspect who held them hostage was responsible for other murders.

Of course, as in almost every Blue Bloods episode, "More Than Meets The Eye" will feature different stories for the other Reagan family members. Erin's new boss, D.A. Kimberly Crawford (Roslyn Ruff) shadows her at work while she tries to get a nervous eye-witness to talk identify the person who shot her boyfriend. Jamie gets into trouble when he arrests a reporter who shows up at store robberies. This leads to a conflict between Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) and the attorney general over First Amendment rights.

There is still one dangling plot thread from Season 11 that Blue Bloods has not picked up recently. Joe has not been seen since "Atonement," the third episode of the season. After Joe's true parentage leaked to the media, Joe became uncomfortable with his status as a Reagan family member. He was set to join the family for another Sunday dinner but instead left the city to take a break with police work. Everyone was disappointed but understood that being a member of the most famous family of police officers in New York City comes with a heavy burden that not everyone can bear.

While we eagerly wait for the next new Blue Bloods episode, every single past episode is available to stream on CBS All Access. The show will be included when the streaming platform is rebranded as Paramount+ on March 4. Tom Selleck was even prominently featured in the Super Bowl commercial earlier this month.

