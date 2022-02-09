TV Shows

‘Blue Bloods’: Wendy Williams’ Infamous Collapse Might Have Inspired an Upcoming Episode

By

wendy-williams.jpg

When Blue Bloods returns from its winter break later this month, Detectives Danny Reagan and Maria Baez will be investigating a showbusiness crime that appears to be loosely inspired by a real event. The police will investigate the murder of a television host who collapsed in the middle of a taping. This might remind viewers of Wendy Williams‘ shocking 2017 moment when she fainted on live television.

Blue Bloods‘ first episode after the winter break is “Allegiance,” which airs on Friday, Feb. 25. The main attraction of the episode is a guest star appearance from Tony Danza, who plays a police officer whose son is involved in gang activity, reports TVLine. He will be prominently featured in the story involving Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck). Joe Hill (Will Hochman) also returns to ask Erin (Bridget Moynahan) and Anthony (Steve Schirripa) for help after his date tampers with a witness. Eddie (Vanessa Ray) helps the SVU solve a crime.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In their story, Baez (Marisa Ramirez) is shocked to see her favorite TV personality faint on live television. Baez and Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) interview the host’s inner circle to find out who could be responsible for the host’s death. Considering that we’ve seen Danny investigate crimes involving his idols, it’s about time Baez gets to do the same. It’s just unfortunate for her that the case involves a murder.

Of course, in the real story that may have inspired this, no one died thankfully. During Williams’ 2017 Halloween episode, the beloved host appeared to lose her footing and slipped before suddenly fainting. At first, the Wendy Williams Show host’s publicist said she was “dehydrated” and was “on her way home for a good day and night of sleep” after the show.

The next day, Williams was back on air and said her Statue of Liberty costume was getting too hot. “I’m a 53-year-old middle-aged woman going through what middle-aged women go through, if you know what I mean,” Williams said on her show. “The costume got hot. All [of a] sudden right before passing out, I felt like I was in the middle of a campfire.”

Today, Williams is missing from her eponymous talk show. She hasn’t hosted an episode since the end of the 2020-2021 season due to ongoing health concerns. Producers repeatedly delayed the start of her 2021-2022 season until they began hiring rotating guest hosts. On Tuesday, sources told TMZ that former The View co-host Sherri Shepherd is being considered for the role of “permanent guest host.” The door will reportedly be open for Williams’ return if she gets better, but if she cannot, sources told TMZ the name of the show could be changed by September, when The Wendy Williams Show Season 15 would start.

Blue Bloods airs on CBS Fridays at 10 p.m. ET. You can catch every past episode on Paramount+.

Tagged:
, , , , ,

Related Posts

  • Donnie Wahlberg’s First Post ‘Blue Bloods’ Job Revealed
    "Bad Faith" – Erin is cross-designated to lead a federal investigation into corrupt horse racing. Also, Jamie investigates a drug trafficking operation involving rival gangs; Danny and Baez look into a series of assaults in Little Vietnam with the help of a familiar face; and Frank is torn when he learns the Brotherhood of Teamsters are lobbying for NYPD officers to join their union, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Pictured: Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan
    TV Shows

    Donnie Wahlberg’s First Post ‘Blue Bloods’ Job Revealed

  • CBS Regrets ‘Blue Bloods’ Cancellation, Report Claims
    "Forgive Us Our Trespasses" – Danny and Baez team up with Danny's old partner, Jackie Curatola (Jennifer Esposito), to find a copycat killer emulating murders from a previous case. Also, Frank and Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) battle over how best to handle the city's rising homeless population; and Jamie, Eddie and Erin team up to build evidence against a previously released man who they believe is again committing criminal assault, on the 13th season finale of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, May 19 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Jennifer Esposito, Stacy Keach, Dylan Walsh, Sami Gayle, Peter Hermann and Tony Terraciano guest star. Pictured: Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan. Photo: CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
    TV Shows

    CBS Regrets ‘Blue Bloods’ Cancellation, Report Claims

  • ‘Blue Bloods’ Movies Could Be in the Works, Report Claims
    "Smoke & Mirrors" – Frank clashes with the Dream Team when one of the members becomes the focus of a departmental investigation. Also, Jamie and Danny team up to investigate a series of carjackings involving one of Danny's criminal informants; Eddie and her partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), help a woman being stalked by a man she met on a dating app; and Erin is determined to find the culprit behind online attacks on her boss, district attorney Crawford (Roslyn Ruff), on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured: Will Estes as Jamie Reagan, Vanessa Ray as Officer Eddie Janko, and Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan. Photo: CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
    TV Shows

    ‘Blue Bloods’ Movies Could Be in the Works, Report Claims

  • ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 14 Return Date Planned for October
    "Forgive Us Our Trespasses" – Danny and Baez team up with Danny's old partner, Jackie Curatola (Jennifer Esposito), to find a copycat killer emulating murders from a previous case. Also, Frank and Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) battle over how best to handle the city's rising homeless population; and Jamie, Eddie and Erin team up to build evidence against a previously released man who they believe is again committing criminal assault, on the 13th season finale of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, May 19 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Jennifer Esposito, Stacy Keach, Dylan Walsh, Sami Gayle, Peter Hermann and Tony Terraciano guest star. Pictured: Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan. Photo: CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
    TV Shows

    ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 14 Return Date Planned for October